January 22, 2024

MLB rumors: Could Phillies swoop in, add a star in stagnant market?

If the price is right, the Phillies could become interested in Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and others in a hurry.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Dave-Dombrowski-Philllies-President-Spring-Training-MLB-2023.jpg Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski at Spring Training down in Clearwater.

When you look at the Phillies' roster and payroll, the word "value" doesn't often come to mind.

Yes, in hindsight, the Phillies got a pretty good deal on Bryce Harper. But at the time of his signing, they paid market value for his services, knowing full well that over 13 years of a deal, eventually they would be on the better end of his $330 million pact.

But there actually might be some elite players "on sale" this offseason, with pitchers and catchers less than a month from reporting to spring training facilities.

It was reported by multiple baseball insiders that the Phillies were likely done with splashy moves, aside from a potential extension to Zach Wheeler (after their re-signing of Aaron Nola in the fall). The Athletic's Matt Gelb actually said that they were not going to be in the market for Cy Young winner Blake Snell, or another top-tier starter in Jordan Montgomery "barring an unforeseen market collapse."

Well, it's almost February, and both are still at large. So are Cody Bellinger, J.D. Martinez, Clayton Kershaw and even former Phillie Rhys Hoskins. 

Snell, for example, wants north of $200 million and no one seems interested in him at that value, despite his recent hardware. No team has reportedly offered him anything more than $150 million. The market could be deteriorating

The Phillies will be paying the luxury tax again in 2024. We know that for sure after they laid out $172 million to bring back Nola. But at some point it becomes too affordable, tax or no tax, for the Phillies to stay on the sidelines. They are, after all, looking to remain one of the NL's perennial contenders.

If Snell, or any of the players we mentioned (or a dozen other above-average free agents still looking for a job) were to go at a lower price, or even if they were willing to ink a one-year "prove it" deal, the Phillies would be silly not to be interested. And team president Dave Dombrowski certainly knows this to be true.

Philadelphia will be adding some pitching depth before pitchers and catchers report on February 14th to Clearwater. And while many expected them to be adding fringe major leaguers and journeymen veterans looking to make a surprise push for a roster spot, the longer the top names on the market remain at large, the more the front office will need to consider getting aggressive and look to add top tier talent if it's gettable at below market value.

Phillies MLB Philadelphia Blake Snell MLB Free Agency Jordan Montgomery

