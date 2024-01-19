Phillies free agency: A look at 10 relievers still on the market

Spring training is suddenly right around the corner, and while the Phillies have remained pretty quiet since re-signing Aaron Nola to a seven-year deal, there is still a lookout for more pitching depth, even if it doesn't seem to be all that urgent right now.



"If nothing happened, I'd be pretty happy with where we're at," manager Rob Thomson said of the back of the Phillies' bullpen in particular on Wednesday from the team's clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park (via PHLY's John Foley).

"We still have the [Connor Brogdons], the [Andrew Bellattis], and [Yunior Martes], and [Luis Ortiz] down there who have helped us out in the past, so I do like our depth coming out of the bullpen."

But every club can always use more, especially when they have postseason ambitions.

If the Phillies still have any intentions of upgrading from the outside before the spring, here is a look at 10 names still available on the free-agent market who might be fits...

RH Robert Stephenson

Stephenson started last season with the Pirates but got traded to the Rays in early June, and from the moment he got to Tampa Bay, he was lights out.

In 42 appearances for the Rays across 38.1 innings pitched in 2023, Stephenson posted a 2.35 ERA, a minuscule 0.678 WHIP, and a steep strikeouts per nine rate of 14.1.

The soon to be 31-year old righthander works with a fastball that can touch 97 mph, but he favors an offspeed cutter and slider that can yield some devastating breaks.

A month ago, star lefthander Josh Hader probably would've been at the top of this list. However, the Phillies' rumored/reported interest in him has always been mixed, and with word breaking Thursday night that the Astros are making a push for Hader, the Phils appear to have their sights set elsewhere.

And per MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Stephenson is a top reliever on their radar – along with the Mets' and Dodgers'.

RH Héctor Neris

Neris left the Phillies for Houston after the 2021 season and ironically came back around to face them in the 2022 World Series.

He's improved as a late-inning reliever in the time since, though outside of the closing role he previously held with the Phils, and put in a career year in 2023, posting a 1.71 ERA, a 1.059 WHIP, and a 10.1 strikeout per nine rate through 71 appearances.

The 34-year old certainly had his highs and lows in Philadelphia, but that was back before the Phillies were the contenders they are now, and before Neris developed into the reliever he's been with the Astros.

Would the timing be good now for a reunion?

RH Jakob Junis

Junis can throw a mean slider and, if needed, eat up a few innings.

The 31-year old tossed 86 innings for the Giants last season, and put up a 3.87 ERA with a 10.0 strikeouts per nine rate.

As a former starter, he'd theoretically be a flexible arm who would take up middle-inning scenarios, but could slide up and down as needed – kind of like Matt Strahm.

RH John Brebbia



Staying with the Giants, Brebbia posted a 1.174 WHIP and a 3.99 ERA in 2023 but had a rough September coming back from injury as San Francisco fell out of the Wild Card race.

Still, the 33-year old struck out batters at an 11.0 clip, and if fully healthy, could perhaps be one of the diamond in the rough arms still out there.

Might be another good personality for the clubhouse too.

RH Ryne Stanek

Stanek is another free-agent Astros reliever who could be of interest after recording a 2.90 ERA over the past three seasons and with plenty of postseason experience.

The 32-year-old took a bit of a dip in production going from 2022 to 2023, but could still be a beneficial – and affordable – extra option to have around.

Stat 2022 2023 G 59 55 IP 54.2 50.2 ERA 1.15 4.09 WHIP 1.226 1.243 SO/9 10.2 9.1





RH Collin McHugh

McHugh had a solid 2022 with the Braves and then a not-so-solid 2023 due to injuries.

His ERA spiked up from 2.60 to 4.30 and so did his WHIP (0.938 up to 1.568) while his strikeouts per nine rate dropped (9.7 down to 7.2).

He'll turn 37 in June, and with a full offseason to recover – the Braves didn't carry him on their postseason roster – maybe he's worth considering a low-risk, high-reward "prove it" deal.

RH David Robertson

Getting into runback territory, Robertson pitched pretty well for the Mets, though not as well for the Marlins after getting acquired ahead of the trade deadline back in late July.

Stat Mets Marlins G 40 22 IP 44.0 21.1 SV 14 4 ERA 2.05 5.06 WHIP 1.000 1.594 SO/9 9.8 12.7





Robertson turns 39 in April and has already had two stints with the Phillies that were marred by injuries and tapered off down the stretch.

But would a third time be the charm?

LH Matt Moore

Moore has also had a prior stint with the Phillies that didn't work out in 2021, but ever since?

A 1.95 ERA, 1.176 WHIP, and a 10.1 strikeouts per nine rate with Texas in 2022.

Then a combined 2.77 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, and 10.5 strikeouts per nine clip with the Angels, Guardians, and then Marlins last season.

Like with Neris, Moore has become a better pitcher since leaving Philadelphia and the Phillies have become a better team, so maybe this is a possible match worth revisiting.

RH Adam Ottavino

Another available option from within the division, Ottavino has been a consistent arm out of the Mets' bullpen for the past two seasons, but opted out of his 2024 player option to test free agency in the midst of New York's front office and managerial changes.

He turned 38 in November but still seems to have plenty of gas left in the tank after posting a combined 2.62 ERA and 1.092 WHIP over the last two years – making 66 appearances in each.

Ottavino is familiar with major markets, having pitched in Boston and for the Yankees as well, and while he hasn't shut the door on staying with the Mets, the Phillies would be another big one and with a competing window that is very much open right now.

RH Liam Hendriks

This last one isn't so much an immediate option as it is one to monitor.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, underwent Tommy John surgery in early August last season, and for a pitcher, that usually spells more than a year lost in rehabbing.

However, he said last month that he has ambitions of making it back around the trade deadline, and as a closer who amassed 75 combined saves across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns with the White Sox, is someone who could be on the Phillies' radar around then if they're still without a clear answer for the back of their bullpen.

It's a very improbable timeline for a pitcher who's going to be 35 next month, for sure.

Granted, Hendriks has already defied much greater.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports