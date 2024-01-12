More Sports:

January 12, 2024

Jonathan Papelbon goes off on Phillies tenure in resurfaced interview

In an interview on the Foul Territory show in late 2023, former Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon didn't hold back when discussing his time in Philadelphia.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jonathan-Papelbon-Phillies Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Former Phillies pitcher and franchise saves leader Jonathan Papelbon.

Jonathan Papelbon was a lightning rod during his Phillies tenure from 2012 to 2015. Papelbon, a big money free agent signing who ended up as the franchise's all-time saves leader, came as the Golden Era of the team collapsed into mediocrity. Papelbon racked up 123 saves in red pinstripes, but the Phils fell off a cliff.

In an interview with the Foul Territory show with former Phillies teammate Erik Kratz and Scott Braun back in October, which resurfaced on social media this week due to the @PhilsTailgate account on X, Papelbon let it fly about his years with the Phillies.

Talking about being 'jacked up' on Red Bull, Adderall and coffee, here are some choice cuts from what Papelbon said...

"When I got to the Phillies at first, Ruben Amaro was like, 'Yeah, man. You're going to come here and win two more championships.' I'm looking at them like the [Chase] Utleys and Jimmy Rollins and, man, on TV, these guys look like grinders. And then when I get there, it's like 'Sh**t.' Utley's only playing 40 games. He's hurt and Jimmy's getting into it with Ryne Sandberg...

Sandberg was the worst manager ever. S**t hit the fan real quick, man. Ruben Amaro got the keys to the Porsche and went out and wrecked it in my opinion.

We had Cliff Lee, [Cole] Hamels, [Roy] Halladay... Halladay had his problems and issues... Bro, how did we not win? That's what frustrated me so much...

That energy wasn't there like it used to be...

I say Ruben Amaro screwed it all up, but at the same time, we did have a lot of injuries. Ryan Howard's Achilles. He was never able to come back from that. Anytime you take a Big Piece out, man, s**t, you have no protection in your lineup. Things started to fall apart."  [Foul Territory]

Sandberg, who became Phillies manager in 2013 and quit in the middle of the 2015 season, is perhaps the only figure from that forgettable period in team history more reviled than Papelbon.

In discussing fans' relationship with Papelbon, the infamous crotch grabbing incident from 2014 needs to be brought up. Papelbon recounted that moment after blowing a save...

The Phillies booed me off of the field, so I grabbed my nuts at them. F**k you guys. [Umpire] Joe West comes around and throws me out. I'm like, 'Joe, what are you doing, man? You can't throw me out. I'm adjusting my cup!'

I was soft, I was salty and I was pissed. [Foul Territory]

Well... the Phillies desperately need a reliever to knock Paps off the saves leaderboard. I'll say that. At least this current Phillies era with the likes of Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber is infinitely more likable than that dark period. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Ruben Amaro Jr. Jonathan Papelbon

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police shoot pit bull while investigating dog attack in Port Richmond that injured 2 people, another pet
Port Richmond dog fight

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Health News

Penn Medicine to acquire Doylestown Health system in Bucks County
Doylestown Hospital Penn

Celebrities

What does Jason Kelce smell like?
Jason Kelce candle scent

Flyers

Jamie Drysdale shines in Flyers debut to the embrace of his new city
Jamie-Drysdale-Flyers-Canadiens-1.11.2024-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Zoo to display huge troll sculptures made from salvaged wood
Thomas Dambo trolls

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved