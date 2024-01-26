More Sports:

January 26, 2024

Phillies say goodbye, thank you to Rhys Hoskins after Brewers deal becomes official

With Rhys Hoskins' two-year deal with the Brewers becoming official, the Phillies posted a heartfelt thank you and goodbye to their former homegrown first baseman on social media.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_19283808.jpg Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins salutes the Phillies' bullpen on his way around the bases after homering in Game 4 of the 2022 NLCS against the Padres.

Knowing the goodbye was coming doesn't mean it's any easier to make. 

Rhys Hoskins' two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers was made official Friday afternoon, marking the true end to the now former homegrown first baseman's six-season run in Philadelphia. 

With that, the Phillies said their goodbye, and their thank you, to Hoskins through their social media channels, paying tribute to his long journey up through the minors, the heartbreak of all those stalled-out late-summer runs, and then finally, the long-awaited breakthrough into the postseason and all the magic Red October's return brought back to Philadelphia – bat spike and all. 

Plus, of course, all the charity work he and his wife Jayme put into the city off the field. 

A torn ACL suffered last spring robbed Hoskins of his 2023 season in a contract year and ultimately his shot at making another postseason run with the Phillies – though he was able to throw out the first pitch of the Wild Card round and then join the club in the dugout for Game 7 of the NLCS

While he was rehabbing, Bryce Harper picked up first base in the meantime and it became clear by the end of the season that keeping him there was the direction for the Phillies to take moving forward, which effectively took up any room that would've been left for Hoskins in the lineup and put the writing on the wall. 

The goodbye was coming, but never any easier to make because of it. 

This really didn't help either. 

The Brewers will visit Citizens Bank Park June 3-5 this coming season and a heartfelt tribute to Hoskins will surely be waiting for him once the three-game series arrives.

Rhys Hoskins is gone, but his bat spike will not be forgotten

