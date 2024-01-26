Phillies say goodbye, thank you to Rhys Hoskins after Brewers deal becomes official

January 26, 2024
Knowing the goodbye was coming doesn't mean it's any easier to make.
Rhys Hoskins' two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers was made official Friday afternoon, marking the true end to the now former homegrown first baseman's six-season run in Philadelphia.
With that, the Phillies said their goodbye, and their thank you, to Hoskins through their social media channels, paying tribute to his long journey up through the minors, the heartbreak of all those stalled-out late-summer runs, and then finally, the long-awaited breakthrough into the postseason and all the magic Red October's return brought back to Philadelphia – bat spike and all.
For your relentless passion.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 26, 2024
For your dedication to our community.
For your leadership both on and off the field.
For everything.
Thank you, @rhyshoskins. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u69HJfmYzy
A great player, but an even better person. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LLprEm6VUh— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 26, 2024
While he was rehabbing, Bryce Harper picked up first base in the meantime and it became clear by the end of the season that keeping him there was the direction for the Phillies to take moving forward, which effectively took up any room that would've been left for Hoskins in the lineup and put the writing on the wall.
The goodbye was coming, but never any easier to make because of it.
well okay 😭😭 we love you, philadelphia.— jayme (@jaymehoskins) January 26, 2024
thank you for the memories ❤️ https://t.co/Wfe1a5cMxj
This really didn't help either.
You want a first baseman? You GOT a first baseman pic.twitter.com/R5E2cK24S6— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 26, 2024
The Brewers will visit Citizens Bank Park June 3-5 this coming season and a heartfelt tribute to Hoskins will surely be waiting for him once the three-game series arrives.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports