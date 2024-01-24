More Sports:

January 24, 2024

Rhys Hoskins is gone from Philly, but his bat spike will not be forgotten

Rhys Hoskins is reportedly headed to the Brewers. He may no longer be a Phillie, but his 2022 playoff heroics will live on forever.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Bat-Spike-Brewers Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Rhys Hoskins is signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. His classic playoff bat spike will keep him tied to Philadelphia for good though.

After missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, Rhys Hoskins is now leaving Philadelphia for good. The Phillies' former slugging first baseman reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $34 million with the Milwaukee Brewers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It's been more than 14 months since Hoskins last stepped into the batter's box at Citizens Bank Park, but across his seven years spent with the Fightins, one day, one single day that will live on forever in Philadelphia lore, stands tall above them all.

Let's rewind to the 2022 NLDS. Game 3. It was the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. That wait was over 4,000 days to see the Phils out there in true October baseball in South Philly. Hoskins delivered an instant classic moment. In the bottom of the third, Hoskins rocked a three-run homer off Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider that had the entire neighborhood shaking:

That bat spike. The bat spike. It's ingrained into the history of this franchise and this city now. That was the loudest I had heard a Philadelphia stadium since Patrick Robinson's iconic pick-6 in the 2017 NFC Championship Game. Yes, Hoskins and the Phils' run that year did not result in a parade like that the Eagles campaign did, but that postseason, that homer, that spike shifted the energy of the whole Phillies franchise. 

They returned to the postseason once more in 2023 and nearly made a return to World Series. The Phillies are poised to be in that position yet again in 2024. The vibes of Citizens Bank Park shifted. It's now a place for opponents to be feared. The bat spike heard 'round the world played an integral part in that.

MORE: Utley, Rollins miss out on Hall of Fame voting

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved