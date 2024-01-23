How Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins fared in Hall of Fame voting

Chase Utley's and Jimmy Rollins' calls to Cooperstown aren't coming this year, at least not yet.

The results of the vote on the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 were released Tuesday night, and Utley, in his first year on the ballot, received 111 votes (28.8 percent). Rollins, in his third year, had 57 votes (14.8 percent).

Both Phillies greats surpassed the minimum number of ballots (5 percent) cast to be back under consideration in 2025.

Utley and Rollins were the powerful infield duo that helped form the Phillies' core during their golden era of 2007-2011.

At his peak, Utley was a do-it-all second baseman who was unmatched at his position and certainly unmatched in his competitive drive.

Rollins, meanwhile, was a star shortstop who, during his time, was achieving heights unprecedented for his role. With a mix of speed, power, fielding instinct, and clutch factor, Rollins became the face of the Phillies upon his call-up in 2000, won NL MVP in 2007, pushed the club to the World Series title and back-to-back NL pennants in 2008 and 2009, then became the franchise's all-time leader in hits by the end of it all.

The two were defining pillars of the Phillies' most successful run ever, and though they won't be reaching baseball immortality now, their cases for it will at least continue on into the future.

Closer Billy Wagner and outfielder Bobby Abreu were also on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Wagner, in his ninth year, fell just shy of making the cut with 284 votes (73.8 percent). Abreu, in year five, received the same share as Rollins at 57 votes (14.8 percent).

A player needs to be checked off on at least 75 percent of submitted ballots to be elected into the Hall.

Stellar third baseman Adrián Beltré, Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton, and Minnesota Twins icon Joe Mauer were the ones to make the grade this year and will be inducted into Cooperstown in the summer.

You can see the full breakdown of the Hall of Fame voting HERE.

