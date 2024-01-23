Phillies prospect watch: When will top talent make a major league impact?

The Phillies don't have many job openings available as the roster seems more or less set ahead of the 2024 season.

Last year, rookies were able to make an impact at the end of the season, with Johan Rojas earning an everyday role in centerfield and Orion Kerkering making the postseason roster as a reliever. Each will join the veteran ranks on the 25-man roster next season.

What are the chances that a prospect makes an impact, aside from being a trade chip, this upcoming season? When will the Phillies top prospects make it to the majors?

Here is a brief look at the top 10 guys (via Fangraphs) and when we at PhillyVoice think they'll make an impact on the field.

1. Andrew Painter, SP, 20

Painter is the top pitching prospect in the organization and before his injury woes and Tommy John surgery last year, he was thought to be in the mix to make it to the majors in 2023. He has a diabolical fastball and secondary pitches that have haunted pitchers in the minors since he was taken in the first round three years ago. But now the team will have to settle for him getting his feet wet at the end of this year in the minors, and ramping up for what many expect to be his opportunity to join the starting rotation next spring.

MLB ETA: 2025

2. Mick Abel, SP, 22

Abel is the best player with the best chance of making it to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in 2024. While his control is likely the biggest area of focus for him, his stuff is undeniable, with a fastball that can touch triple digits. The Phillies rotation seems to be set to start the year, but an injury or a slump could open a path for Abel to make it to the majors and not look back this upcoming season. If he out-pitches Cris Sanchez there is also a chance he earns it this March.

MLB ETA: 2024

3. Starlyn Caba, SS, 18

Caba may not be on Phillies fans' radar just yet, but he's a recent international signee who pounded the ball in the Dominican Republic. He is an excellent defender who hits for contact and could still add a power element — he is only 18. As a teenager, he's got a lot of work ahead of him but Fangraphs is high on him, while MLB.com has him slated 13th. Either way, we're going to assign him with a relatively aggressive arrival date of 2027, when he is 21 years old. He'll have to knock Bryson Stott, Trea Turner or Alec Bohm out of the lineup to do so — but the odds of the Phillies infield going unchanged for four full seasons seems unlikely.

MLB ETA: 2027

4. Aiden Miller, 3B, 19

Miller was a first round pick last year, taken at No. 27. Many thought he was a total steal. He's got a very quick bat and natural skills at the plate, but is still raw as he was drafted out of high school. Miller slots as a potential corner infielder for the Phillies, and as we mentioned above with Caba, he's blocked positionally. But a lot can change in three years, and he could be in the mix for a spot on the 25-man roster in 2027 himself.

MLB ETA: 2027

5. Bryan Rincon, SS, 19

Our third straight look at a teenage infielder brings us to Rincon, who was another draft day steal, taken in the 14th round. He has excellent defense and is an above average switch hitter. He projects, potentially, to be a Scott Kingery-type utility man in the majors, though hopefully he pans out better than Kingery did.

MLB ETA: 2026

6. Eduardo Tait, C, 17

Yes, he's only 17. He was a signee from Panama and is a talented left-handed hitter. To put the pressure of panning out as J.T. Realmuto's replacement at backstop is a bit of a stretch, but he has impressive strength for a hitter his age and projects as a power hitting catcher if he continues to progress. Give him four years in the minors to develop, and who knows?

MLB ETA: 2028

7. Justin Crawford, CF, 20

The Phillies' first rounder back in 2022 has had a solid minor league career but continues to be a somewhat flawed prospect with high upside. He is a great fielder and has excellent speed but is still learning to maneuver his bat. He played in the MLB Futures Game last July, and MLB.com has him slotted as the organization's No. 3 prospect. He also has the best roster-offered opportunity of any player on this list, as the Phillies certainly can use some depth, talent and reliability in the outfield right now. One and a half more seasons in the minors sounds correct, and he could make a summer 2025 debut if all things break for him.

MLB ETA: 2025

8. Alex McFarlane, SP, 22

There are unconfirmed reports that McFarlane has Tommy John surgery this offseason, making him unlikely to pitch this year. He's a borderline starter/reliever with excellent stuff and a high 90s fastball. A bottom of the rotation starter or bullpen arm could be his future when he returns healthy to the mound.

MLB ETA: 2026

9. Michael Mercado, RP 24

Acquired in a November trade that saw him added to the Phillies' 40-man roster, Mercado is the kind of pragmatic prospect the Phillies need on this list. He could be a big league ready arm to replace an injured reliever this summer. Decent stuff and a mid-90s fastball project him as a middle reliever who will fight for his spot in the majors.

MLB ETA: 2024

10. Christian McGowen, SP, 23

McGowen is a starter who could be a candidate for a starting role as a depth guy next season if he pitches well in Triple-A again. He's sort of in the mold of a Griff McGary kind of prospect (a player who missed out on this list but will be in spring training). Watch out this season in case he is put into a reliever role — if so he could be a call-up candidate like Kerkering was to add some youth and energy down the stretch.

MLB ETA: 2025

