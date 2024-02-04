Winners and losers of the Phillies offseason

The Phillies had a pretty uneventful offseason. They are days away from collecting in Clearwater to start baseball activities for the new season.

Running things back seems to be the team's calculation as the best way to get back to the World Series in eight months. But on an individual level the winter did create a few winners and losers.

Which Phillies are among these?

Winner: Aaron Nola

The most straightforward winner in the Phillies organization over the last few months is most certainly Nola, who will earn $172 million over the next seven season after playing decently — but not excellently — during a contract year in 2023. At 30, Nola is already one of the most durable and utilized starting pitchers in team history and he'll serve as the 1B ace to Zack Wheeler's 1A next season.

Loser: Phillies payroll

The Phillies paid close to $7 million in luxury taxes last season, and they will pay more than that in 2024. This can be justified by a competitive season, but there is a ton of pressure on the club which carries the fourth highest payroll in Major League Baseball. The team shrugged rumors of moving high priced pieces like Nick Castellanos in their endeavor to keep the gang together for a run next summer. The Astros, Mets and Yankees are the only teams spending more, and the Braves — who are still heavily favored to win the NL East again — are spending more than $30 million less than Philly is.

Winner: Cris Sanchez

If the season started today (it doesn't), Sanchez would likely be the Phillies' fifth starter. The team has yet to bring in any real competition for the homegrown hurler, who got his chance to earn a rotation role last season. Many speculated that the Phils would upgrade the starting five by signing one of the top tier available starters like Blake Snell, but Philly elected to trust who they currently have under contract. So Sanchez will head to camp as the favorite, competing against some fringe competition from prospects like Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

Loser: Dave Dombrowski

Dombrowski didn't make any mistakes this offseason. But he also, really, didn't make any moves that could wind up being mistakes. Thus far he's been extremely, uncharacteristically quiet, and there's a chance he might pay for it if his status quo strategy doesn't pan out.

Winner: Bryce Harper

Harper will not have any throwing issues, or elbow issues to worry about as he's officially put his right fielder days on the shelf. He's already being listed among the best first baseman in baseball, and a full season of focusing defensively on manning first could result in him becoming an All-Star at a new position this July.

Loser: Rhys Hoskins

If Harper had decided to remain in the outfield, the Phillies might have had a reason to try and keep fan favorite Rhys Hoskins in red pinstripes. He missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL after being one of the key members of the pennant-winning 2022 squad. But alas, there was just no place for his legendary bat on the lineup card as the former first baseman inked a deal with the Brewers last week.

Winner: Johan Rojas

Another player who is potentially surprised to be in line to start next season is Rojas, who proved to be a plus defender in center as a rookie but saw his bat disappear in the postseason. Many expected the Phils to implement some tandem of Rojas and Brandon Marsh in center with a free agent corner outfielder added for more reliable offense — but the team has thus far shown a commitment to seeing what they have in the 23-year-old Dominican.

Loser: Phillies division chances?

The division will probably be a 2-team race again next season, as the Phillies and Braves each look to make the postseason again. Atlanta has won six straight division titles and is coming off a 104-win campaign that saw them win a ridiculous 14 more games than Philadelphia. The Phillies, as we've mentioned, have not added anyone of note this offseason. The Braves traded for Cy Young winner Chris Sale, and fortified their bullpen adding Aaron Bummer, Ray Kerr and Reynaldo López. They also brought back Pierce Johnson and Joe Jiminez. Trade acquisition 24-year-old former Mariner Jarred Kelenic gives them an upgrade in the outfield. The Braves could be better on paper. The Phillies are basically the same.

