More Sports:

January 24, 2024

Phillies free agency: Rhys Hoskins, Brewers close in on two-year deal

Rhys Hoskins has reportedly found his next club with the Brewers, bringing an end to an unforgettable run in Philadelphia.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rhys-Hoskins-NL-Ring-Ceremony-4.9.2023-MLB.jpg Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

So long, Rhys.

Rhys Hoskins appears to be headed for Milwaukee. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan late Tuesday night, the Phillies' long-time first baseman was closing in on a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers, which will include an opt-out after year 1. 

Presumably, the 30-year old power hitter will slot in at the heart of the order for last season's NL Central winner, taking up the spot at either first base or DH depending on the timeline of his continued rehab from a torn ACL. 

Hoskins was a fifth-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2014, then debuted in the majors three years later in 2017, arriving with a bat that quickly established him as one of the homegrown faces for the club's next generation. 

But there were a lot of dark years that followed, and ones that sparked hopes of a postseason run – especially with the arrivals of big free agents and acquisitions like Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto – only to see them stall out late into the summer. 

Through all the ups and downs, however, Hoskins, along with top pitcher Aaron Nola, remained as the heartbeat of the club and the ones who wanted to see a lengthy rebuild to its completion. 

With the 2022 season, the Phillies finally broke through with the clinching of an NL Wild Card spot. Hoskins, in the celebration, had tears in his eyes. The wait was over. 

And the run that followed? Well, you know how it goes...

Unfortunately, Hoskins wouldn't get to directly be a part of the encore in 2023. In spring training, and facing a contract year, Hoskins tore his ACL which effectively wiped out his regular season. 

He remained around the team as much as he could throughout the summer, and did have ambitions of making it back as an extra bat if the Phillies made it far enough into the postseason for him to, but that never materialized. The Phils fell to the Diamondbacks in seven games in the NLCS, and all the while, Harper took up first base while Hoskins was out with the decision coming early into the offseason that he would keep the job going forward

There was still some hope of a potential return for the fan favorite and, by that point, the Phillies' longest-tenured position player, but the writing was on the wall: Hoskins' run in Philadelphia was over. 

He's reportedly on to Milwaukee now. But the memories, those will stay in South Philly. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins MLB Free Agency Milwaukee Brewers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved