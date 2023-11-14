More Sports:

November 14, 2023

MLB Rumors: Phillies at 'top of the list' to sign ace closer Josh Hader

The Phillies appear to be focused on upgrading their bullpen this fall.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Josh-Hader-Phillies-free-agency_111423_USAT Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports

Josh Hader would be a perfect fit for the Phillies next season.

Craig Kimbrel just wasn't it.

The Phillies' closer was pretty solid during the regular season in 2023, but he never had fans feeling truly confident when he entered games late, looking to secure a victory. That anxiety hit the fan in the NLCS, as one of the best closers of all time didn't have it in two blown saves against the Diamondbacks. And quite simply, that's why they didn't make the World Series.

Though no one has outright said it, the writing is on the wall that Kimbrel, a free agent, won't be back in South Philly this season. They have an opening for a closer. And according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, they are not going to mess around. Josh Hader is the best available, and the Phillies already have eyes for him.

If you don't want to watch the video, Morosi said: "I look at both the Rangers and Phillies as strong candidates to sign Josh Hader, the multiple time All-Star. He is, I think, at the top of the class of free agent relief pitchers."

Last season with the Padres, Hader had a minuscule 1.28 ERA over 56.1 innings, converted 33 saves, and struck out 13.6 hitters per nine. He's done it his entire career, as the 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 165 saves in seven seasons with the Brewers and Padres.

San Diego is looking to cut payroll and probably won't register in the Hader sweepstakes. Meaning the Phillies can pounce at the right price. All they have to do, according to Morosi is out-bid the World Series champs.

The lefty also has postseason success on his resume, appearing in 16 games in his October career with a 1.37 ERA and five big saves.  

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Josh Hader Craig Kimbrel

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Danelo Cavalcante allegedly stole a knife, razor and rifle during 2-week manhunt, prosecutors say
Danelo Cavalcante charges

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Illness

Pennsylvania's rising Lyme disease cases are being fueled by land development, scientists say
Lyme Disease Pennsylvania

Food & Drink

Bar Lesieur, a new French restaurant from Michael Schulson, to open in Center City this week
bar lesieur michael schulson

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies at 'top of the list' to sign ace closer Josh Hader
Josh-Hader-Phillies-free-agency_111423_USAT

Holidays

Play street curling, admire holiday lights in Franklin Square this winter
franklin square winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved