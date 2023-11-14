MLB Rumors: Phillies at 'top of the list' to sign ace closer Josh Hader

Craig Kimbrel just wasn't it.

The Phillies' closer was pretty solid during the regular season in 2023, but he never had fans feeling truly confident when he entered games late, looking to secure a victory. That anxiety hit the fan in the NLCS, as one of the best closers of all time didn't have it in two blown saves against the Diamondbacks. And quite simply, that's why they didn't make the World Series.

Though no one has outright said it, the writing is on the wall that Kimbrel, a free agent, won't be back in South Philly this season. They have an opening for a closer. And according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, they are not going to mess around. Josh Hader is the best available, and the Phillies already have eyes for him.

"I look at both the Rangers and Phillies as strong candidates to sign Josh Hader, the multiple time All-Star. He is, I think, at the top of the class of free agent relief pitchers."

Last season with the Padres, Hader had a minuscule 1.28 ERA over 56.1 innings, converted 33 saves, and struck out 13.6 hitters per nine. He's done it his entire career, as the 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 165 saves in seven seasons with the Brewers and Padres.

San Diego is looking to cut payroll and probably won't register in the Hader sweepstakes. Meaning the Phillies can pounce at the right price. All they have to do, according to Morosi is out-bid the World Series champs.

The lefty also has postseason success on his resume, appearing in 16 games in his October career with a 1.37 ERA and five big saves.

