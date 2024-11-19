More Sports:

November 19, 2024

MLB rumors: Phillies plan to meet with Juan Soto

Could the Phillies actually be in play for Juan Soto in free agency?

By Shamus Clancy
Juan Soto is the biggest star hitting the free agency market this offseason.

In what will unquestionably be an ongoing saga until Juan Soto himself inks a new contract, a new rumor has surfaced about the superstar slugger. A report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman has emerged and it connects the Phillies to this free agent puzzle.

The Phillies have yet to meet with Soto, but "plan to," per Heyman:

Heyman is certainly right that not many teams want to win more than the Phillies. Ownership has continued to pour money into the roster with the ultimate goal of a championship parade. It just hasn't happened yet in this era after a string of playoff disappointments. 

Soto landing in Philadelphia feels unlikely at this juncture, but, hey, money talks.

