MLB rumors: Phillies 'showing active interest' in SS Dansby Swanson

The hot stove continues to heat up as the MLB Winter Meetings gets going. It's not news that the Phillies are interested in signing a shortstop, but which one will they came away with? Trea Turner appears to be the favorite, but a new report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi indicates that the Phils are "showing active interest" in Dansby Swanson:

It had previously been reported that the Phillies would meet with all four big-name shortstops on the market: Turner, Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

Turner, Correa and Bogaerts are in a different tier than Swanson, to me at least. The Phillies may be interested in Swanson and are going to do all their homework before giving out a gigantic contract, but that would be a little underwhelming for Phils fans after all the buzz about Turner and, to a lesser degree, Bogaerts.

Swanson, who turns 29 in February, has spent the first seven years of his career with Atlanta. His career OPS is .738. He made his first All-Star team and won his first Gold Glove Award in 2022.

