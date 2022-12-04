More Sports:

December 04, 2022

MLB rumors: Phillies 'showing active interest' in SS Dansby Swanson

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Dansby-Swanson-Rhys-Hoskins-Phillies-Braves Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

The hot stove continues to heat up as the MLB Winter Meetings gets going. It's not news that the Phillies are interested in signing a shortstop, but which one will they came away with? Trea Turner appears to be the favorite, but a new report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi indicates that the Phils are "showing active interest" in Dansby Swanson:

It had previously been reported that the Phillies would meet with all four big-name shortstops on the market: Turner, Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. 

Turner, Correa and Bogaerts are in a different tier than Swanson, to me at least. The Phillies may be interested in Swanson and are going to do all their homework before giving out a gigantic contract, but that would be a little underwhelming for Phils fans after all the buzz about Turner and, to a lesser degree, Bogaerts. 

Swanson, who turns 29 in February, has spent the first seven years of his career with Atlanta. His career OPS is .738. He made his first All-Star team and won his first Gold Glove Award in 2022. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Trea Turner Dansby Swanson

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCD Holiday - Midtown Village

Make your own holiday itinerary of five unique neighborhoods
Purchased - Person working at a brewery

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says
Transgender Woman Fatal Shooting

Sponsored

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - The Nutcracker 2022

Men's Health

Holiday gatherings place the inspiration for healthy living – family and friends – right in front of people
Holidays Healthy Living

Eagles

Examining the fates of 10-1 (or 11-0) teams over the last 10 seasons
Carroll - Eagles Parade

Food & Drink

Atlantic City chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Wonka-esque contest
taylor swift chocolate bar

Music

The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools
The War on Drugs Concert

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved