What is the Phillies biggest actual need at the trade deadline?

The MLB's trade deadline is fast approaching and the Phillies continue to be linked to players at a variety of positions.

Which makes sense — they need help at a variety of positions. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Philly is expected to be among the four or five most active and aggressive teams over the next week in a half at upgrading their team (alongside the Dodgers, Yankees, Rays and Red Sox.

Now, they enter the pennant stretch with perhaps their most flawed team since this run began. They are in desperate need of a late-inning reliever, and would love to bring back Jeff Hoffman of the Toronto Blue Jays. They need a right-handed bat, and Daulton Varsho could be this year’s version of Harrison Bader for them. They could use another starter, too, and will be in on everyone from Skubal to Robbie Ray to Clay Holmes. Dave Dombrowksi, Phillies president of baseball operations, isn’t about to sit back and watch his team get a year older without making major moves, no matter the cost. [USA Today]

The categories, clearly, are bullpen help, a fifth starter, a top tier starter like Tarik Skubal who can contribute in a playoff series, and a right-handed bat.

The Phillies have a limited crop of prospects, and if they completely empty the tank this summer there will be consequences down the line. The team has to pick its spots.

So which spot should they pick? Which position is the most important for an upgrade? Some of our sportswriters weighed in:

The bullpen

Why should be the top priority:

Geoff Mosher: I no longer trust José Alvarado to get lefties, or anyone, out consistently. Orion Kerkering has good numbers, but is very streaky. Jonathan Bowlan has been good but we haven't seen him in a big time spot. The Phillies need guaranteed lockdown guys for the seventh and eight, both to overtake the Braves in the NL East and to win postseason games.

Nick Tricome: If they don't have enough arms to dependably lean on, then no lead is ever going to be safe in October. Period. If Cristopher Sánchez or Zack Wheeler pitch seven shutout innings with a 2-0 lead, there's no reason to be holding your breath over those last two.

Why it should not:

Evan Macy: I think the main argument against, here, is that the front end of the bullpen has been so bad, it won't be expensive or difficult for the Phillies to upgrade on the margins. They shouldn't need to part with any prized prospects to get guys to assume the 6-through-8 slots in the bullpen. Should they address it? Yes. Should it be their biggest prospect-priority? Maybe not.

Is it worth getting a closer-type, like Mason Miller who is rumored to be available and is up there with the Jhoan Durans of the world? I would argue no — the Phillies should just grab a handful of depth guys and improve the floor, not reaching to have a ceiling with expensive closers dotting the roster.

A 5th starter

Why should be the top priority:

Geoff: More of a current need, as they'll shorten the rotation in the playoffs. But with Aaron Nola's inconsistency as the fourth starter, the lack of a fifth starter is forcing the Phillies' top three to be perfect too often. They could lose some ground in both the NL East and Wild Card race if they have to finish the season the way they are currently constructed.

Nick: A club should really be able to just pluck a guy out of the minors to take care of this, yet here the Phillies are. This is more to ensure that they get to the postseason than anything else. You just need someone who can work through four or five innings without too much damage.

Why it should not:

Evan: I'll be contrarian here, similarly to my answer on the bullpen, the Phillies should add some depth here, cheaply and strategically. They definitely need someone who can go every fifth day, but that person won't be a starter in a postseason series. It's remarkable to think about how good this team might actually be in the standings with a serviceable arm in the 5-spot. The Phils are 42–15 when Cris Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Zack Wheeler start. They are 14-32 when anyone else starts. The bar is so low they should be able to clear it with essentially any cheap veteran starter.

A top tier starter

Why should be the top priority:

Evan: This answer is specific to Tarik Skubal, who by all accounts is going to be available and could be acquired for Andrew Painter and a few other prospects — you have to go for it. Especially if you're able to extend him. A pitching staff that boasts Sánchez, Luzardo, Wheeler, Skubal (who's won the last two AL Cy Young awards) with Nola in the 5th (Joe Blanton) spot could rival the 2011 Phillies' elite and legendary four-aces staff. For Skubal, the Phillies should throw the kitchen sink at a trade offer. After him, go for the fifth starter types.

Why it should not:

Geoff: I think they'll be good with their top three in most playoff series, and if Nola can give them three decent innings as a starter in any postseason game. That's why upgrading the bullpen is more important

Nick: You can get through with a three-man rotation of Sánchez, Wheeler, and Luzardo. This shouldn't take up too much focus.

A right-handed bat

Why should be the top priority :

Evan: Presented without further comment — the Phillies' numbers against left-handed opposing pitchers:

Category Stat Rank PA vs. LHP 1,235 4th BA vs. LHP .227 26th Doubles vs. LHP 39 25th OPS vs. LHP .683 24th Strikeouts vs. LHP 301 4th

Nick: We're at yet another year where the Phillies are heavily boom or bust and where they're not getting any dependable production out of their outfield. It's probably too late to fix this now, but if there's a consistent hitter out there, this might be their very last chance to go big. : We're at yet another year where the Phillies are heavily boom or bust and where they're not getting any dependable production out of their outfield. It's probably too late to fix this now, but if there's a consistent hitter out there, this might be their very last chance to go big.

Why it should not:

Geoff: It's amazing that they're starting Derek Hill, Derek Rincones Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz, and yet this is third on my personal list. Could easily be No. 1 if the conversation was simply: What must they most upgrade to win it all?

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