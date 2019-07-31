MLB trade deadline tracker: Will Phillies be active on deadline day?

July 31, 2019
The clock is ticking and the Phillies, currently in the playoff picture after downing the Giants Tuesday, may have a move or two left before the 4 p.m. deadline passes.
The pitching landscape has been turned upside-down, with two sub-.500 teams trading for two of the best pitchers on the market — the Mets for Marcus Stroman and the Reds for Trevor Bauer. Both moves were unexpected, and both took a Phillies target off the board.
There are a few big names that remain for the Phillies, should the decide to make a splash. It's worth noting that Philadelphia is expected to make more marginal moves, like the one they made for Jason Vargas, but anything can happen on deadline day and Phillies fans remain pretty optimistic after seeing their team rebound of late.
While we can't update you on every player of note as the deadline nears, we'll be sure to continue updating this page throughout the day. The Phils are most likely to snatch a pitcher today — though they do have interest in landing a bench bat, third baseman and outfielder to a lesser degree as well.
Here's a look at the latest on some of the big names left on the market:
After the Mets traded for Stroman, they turned around and sent Jason Vargas to Philadelphia. Will Cincinnati act similarly, with Philly netting Wood (3.30 ERA after one start, returning from injury) or Roark (6-7, 4.24 ERA)?
The Phillies have taken a very close look at Alex Wood and have discussed Tanner Roark, too. With Cincinnati's acquisition of Trevor Bauer, figure one of those SP is on the move.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 31, 2019
Just 11 hours remain before the #MLB Trade deadline and as GMs went to bed late last night, they had difficulty gauging whether there would be a flurry of activity today or a relative quiet day. They expect starters Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray and Mike Minor to all be moved.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019
The Astros seem to be in on both of the above hurlers, though the Phillies would obviously benefit from acquiring either ‚ but they'd have to clearly outbid Houston.
Source: #Astros showing continued interest in #Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd. Detroit has asked for Kyle Tucker in the past. Acquisition cost on #Mets RHP Zack Wheeler would be lower for Houston, and there is substance to those HOU/NYM talks, as @Ken_Rosenthal has reported. @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 30, 2019
Boyd is 6-8 with a 3.94 ERA and under team control until 2023. Wheeler will be a free agent at year's end and has struggled with a 4.71 ERA and 7-6 record — but his career ERA remains 3.89. We should mention here that Noah Syndergaard is also potentially available, but he started last night for the Mets which could me a sign that he is staying put.
Leak is signed through 2020 and has an option for 2021. Given what is noted in the tweet below, he may represent a "marginal upgrade" sort of move. He is 9-8 with a 4.40 ERA through his 10th MLB season.
The #Mariners are telling teams they will eat large amount of Mike Leake's remaining salary to facilitate a trade. He's earning $16 million this year, $15M in 2020, and has an $18M option or $5M buyout in 2021. The #STLCards are paying $5M of his contract this year, and $4M next.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019
Minor is probably pitching the best of the starters listed here, posting a 8-6 record and 3.00 ERA for the lackluster Rangers. There hasn't been much buzz about him recently but he could be moved Wednesday as well. He is under team control through the 2020 season and would have obvious appeal to the Phillies if the price is right:
Just 11 hours remain before the #MLB Trade deadline and as GMs went to bed late last night, they had difficulty gauging whether there would be a flurry of activity today or a relative quiet day. They expect starters Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray and Mike Minor to all be moved.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019
The Phillies have obvious interest in acquiring a reliever — but they may avoid the higher priced arms on the market as they are still looking to avoid expending too much by way of prospects this summer.
Per source, the asking prices for closers Edwin Diaz, Felipe Vazquez, Raisel Iglesias and Kirby Yates remain very high. Shane Greene's price is "far more reasonable," the source said. Sam Dyson/Tony Watson might be on the reasonable side, too, should the Giants decide to sell.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2019
With San Francisco in town this one would be as easy as changing locker rooms — but according to reports Tuesday the Giants seem content to not only keep Bumgarner until he becomes a free agent this fall, but also to add a few pieces around him as they've started to contend over the last few weeks. The Phils likely wouldn't have made the best offer to rent Bumgarner anyway.
I'm told by a source it's still "doubtful" that the Giants trade Bumgarner, and are more likely to make an incremental addition or two rather than being sellers.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2019
One last time, be sure to follow along — LIVE — with our live stream/open thread below. It will keep you informed with up to the minute news on every rumor and piece of news through the day today:
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports