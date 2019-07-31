MLB trade deadline tracker: Will Phillies be active on deadline day?

The clock is ticking and the Phillies, currently in the playoff picture after downing the Giants Tuesday, may have a move or two left before the 4 p.m. deadline passes.

The pitching landscape has been turned upside-down, with two sub-.500 teams trading for two of the best pitchers on the market — the Mets for Marcus Stroman and the Reds for Trevor Bauer. Both moves were unexpected, and both took a Phillies target off the board.

There are a few big names that remain for the Phillies, should the decide to make a splash. It's worth noting that Philadelphia is expected to make more marginal moves, like the one they made for Jason Vargas, but anything can happen on deadline day and Phillies fans remain pretty optimistic after seeing their team rebound of late.

While we can't update you on every player of note as the deadline nears, we'll be sure to continue updating this page throughout the day. The Phils are most likely to snatch a pitcher today — though they do have interest in landing a bench bat, third baseman and outfielder to a lesser degree as well.



Here's a look at the latest on some of the big names left on the market:

Alex Wood, Tanner Roark, SP, Reds

After the Mets traded for Stroman, they turned around and sent Jason Vargas to Philadelphia. Will Cincinnati act similarly, with Philly netting Wood (3.30 ERA after one start, returning from injury) or Roark (6-7, 4.24 ERA)?

Robbie Ray, SP, Diamondbacks

Ray is left-handed, has a year of arbitration ahead in 2020 and is 9-7 with a 3.91 ERA this season. He's been liked to the Phillies before — most notably this past offseason. He may be the best the Phillies would be willing to invest in.

Zach Wheeler, SP, Mets

Matthew Boyd, SP Tigers

The Astros seem to be in on both of the above hurlers, though the Phillies would obviously benefit from acquiring either ‚ but they'd have to clearly outbid Houston.

Boyd is 6-8 with a 3.94 ERA and under team control until 2023. Wheeler will be a free agent at year's end and has struggled with a 4.71 ERA and 7-6 record — but his career ERA remains 3.89. We should mention here that Noah Syndergaard is also potentially available, but he started last night for the Mets which could me a sign that he is staying put.

Mike Leake, SP, Mariners

Leak is signed through 2020 and has an option for 2021. Given what is noted in the tweet below, he may represent a "marginal upgrade" sort of move. He is 9-8 with a 4.40 ERA through his 10th MLB season.

Mike Minor, SP, Rangers

Minor is probably pitching the best of the starters listed here, posting a 8-6 record and 3.00 ERA for the lackluster Rangers. There hasn't been much buzz about him recently but he could be moved Wednesday as well. He is under team control through the 2020 season and would have obvious appeal to the Phillies if the price is right:

Edwin Diaz, Felipe Vazquez, Raisel Iglesias, Kirby Yates, Shane Greene, RP

The Phillies have obvious interest in acquiring a reliever — but they may avoid the higher priced arms on the market as they are still looking to avoid expending too much by way of prospects this summer.

Madison Bumgarner, SP, Giants

With San Francisco in town this one would be as easy as changing locker rooms — but according to reports Tuesday the Giants seem content to not only keep Bumgarner until he becomes a free agent this fall, but also to add a few pieces around him as they've started to contend over the last few weeks. The Phils likely wouldn't have made the best offer to rent Bumgarner anyway.

One last time, be sure to follow along — LIVE — with our live stream/open thread below. It will keep you informed with up to the minute news on every rumor and piece of news through the day today:





Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports