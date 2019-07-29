More Sports:

July 29, 2019

Phillies trade for Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jason-Vargas_072919_usat David Berding/USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have traded for New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas.

UPDATE [5:58 p.m.] — The Phillies have made it official, announcing that they've acquired lefty starter Jason Vargas, as well as cash considerations, from the Mets in exchange for minor league catcher Austin Bossart.

FROM EARLIER...

The Mets are... doing things at the trade deadline.

Less than a day after New York shockingly traded for ace hurler Marcus Stroman, they traded a hurler away — Jason Vargas — to division rivals the Phillies to make room in their rotation.

Vargas' age, 36, implies the Phillies likely got a bargain in netting the left-handed starter by surrendering just one mid-level prospect.

He's also under contract, theoretically through 2020, with a team option for $8 million next season.

Vargas has a 4.01 ERA, 6-5 record and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings this season. Those numbers don't jump out, but he does represent an upgrade — a marginal one at that — for a starting rotation reeling from inconsistency and injuries.

His career numbers aren't exactly confidence-inspiring, as Vargas has a 4.26 ERA over 14 MLB seasons, though he does have four double-digit win seasons, including 18 wins as an All-Star with the Royals back in 2017. 

If you recognize Vargas' name, it's because he made headlines off the field recently, threatening a reporter in the Mets clubhouse back last month.

Where exactly Vargas will slide into the Phillies rotation is yet to be seen, as other deals may still be made for a team that desperately needs multiple pitching arms. Aaron Nola will remain the team's ace presumably in front of Jake Arrieta (who eventually needs surgery with bone spurs in his elbow) and Drew Smyly (who is no sure thing either after being signed off of waivers). Whether the odd man out is Zach Eflin or Vince Velasquez is pretty much irrelevant.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Marcus Stroman Jason Vargas MLB Trade Deadline

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

Travel

'Dirty sock smell' grounds American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia to London
Flight from Philadelphia gets grounded

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Movies

'The Sixth Sense,' one of the great Philadelphia movies, turns 20
Bruce Willis

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved