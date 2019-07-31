Phillies acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson from Pirates, report says

With just over an hour remaining until the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies got off the sidelines.

All four other NL East teams appear to have made a move — or had one in the works when it was reported that the Phils had acquired Corey Dickerson, a left-handed outfielder from the Pirates.

Dickerson is 30 and has played in just 43 games this season but he's shown a lot in the limited time, hitting .317 with four homers and 25 RBI. He's a career .285 hitter and has started in all three outfield positions. He was an All-Star in 2017 with the Rays and a Gold Glove outfielder in Pittsburgh last year. He is on an expiring contract. His left-handed bat will help the Phillies — especially with Jay Bruce still on the injured list.

Presumably he'll give Philly a little flexibility to get Scott Kingery back into the infield, where he is most comfortable, with Dickerson playing alongside Bryce Harper and Adam Haseley. Either Roman Quinn or Nick Williams could be sent back to the minors to make room on the 25-man roster.

If you're wondering what the Phillies gave up for Dickerson, well, pretty much nothing.

The Phillies may still add a pitcher before the deadline ends. Follow along with our live trade deadline tracker as things continue to heat up.

