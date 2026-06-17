MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Gabriel Rincones Jr. is a fun story. But will he really emerge as the Phillies' outfielder of the future?

With the lefty rookie platooning right now in right field with light-hitting righty, trade acquisition Derek Hill, the situation isn't great. Adolis García will be sidelined for at least two months, and even when healthy García was as close to an automatic out as anyone in the Phillies lineup.

A report earlier this week from USA Today's Bob Nightengale claimed the Phillies were desperate to trade for outfield help. His noted targets, Seiya Suzuki from the Cubs and Jo Adell from the Angels, are just two of a long list of options from a long list of teams trailing in playoff races across MLB.

Here's a look at seven more players who are good fits in the outfield — most of them right-handed hitters and most of them on an expiring contract:

Byron Buxton, Twins

Buxton isn't in the last year of his deal, he is under contract through 2028, but according to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan at ESPN, he's the No. 2 trade deadline candidate this summer with a 40% chance of being moved. Buxton is tearing it up this season, with 23 homers (trailing Kyle Schwarber by only two) and slashing .275/.336/.601. He's speedy in the outfield and at 32, he's a veteran with All Star appearances, a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger on his mantle. He's probably the best guy they can get this summer.

George Springer, Blue Jays

Springer has pedigree — he's won World Series MVP, has four All-Star nods and three Silver Sluggers. He's also about to come off the books from the struggling defending AL champs. But he's having his worst offensive season as a pro, hitting just .215 through 51 games. Perhaps he's a candidate for a change of scenery?

Jarren Duran, Red Sox

He's a lefty, which isn't ideal. His name is also extremely similar to Phillies closer Jhoan Duran, which would make it confusing for sportswriters. But he's got a ton of talent and he's under team control until 2029. He's struggling this season and is another change of scenery guy. He ranks 24th on ESPN's trade big board.

Mickey Moniak, Rockies

The Phillies couldn't possibly trade for Moniak, could they? Selected in 2016 as the first overall pick, he never panned out with the Phillies, posting a -0.8 WAR in 47 games before he was traded to the Angels for Noah Syndergaard in 2022. He's carved out an every day role in Colorado and is having a great season, slashing .280/.335/.607. He hits from the left side, which is something the Phillies are probably looking to avoid in this trade acquisition.

Taylor Ward, Orioles

Ward is an exciting possibility, and probably on the relative cheaper end as far as price goes with his deal set to expire on the struggling O's. He's got a 1.8 WAR this season and has been seeing the ball great, with 63 walks and a .402 on base percentage.

Dalton Varsho, Blue Jays

We're now in the category of marginal upgrades. Varsho is left-handed but he'll probably be a cheaper acquisition as he's on an expiring one-year deal. He is hitting .256 for the Jays, where he hit 20 homers in just 71 games last season.

Lane Thomas, Starling Marte, Royals

These last two are likely only relevant if the Phillies strike out on all the others, but they fit the description of what the Phillies are looking for. Thomas is a right-handed hitter who had a few good years with the Nationals but has been a part-time player since 2024. He's hitting just .225 in 2026.

Marte is also a veteran who has been on his share of different MLB teams. The 37-year-old is still productive, hitting .256 for Kansas City right now. He'd be an upgrade offensively as a fourth outfielder for the Phillies.

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