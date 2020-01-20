More News:

January 20, 2020

Mob Talk: Did Frank Sheeran actually kill Jimmy Hoffa?

Retired FBI agent casts doubt on the account depicted in 'The Irishman'

09192017_George_Anastasia_300_BW
By George Anastasia
PhillyVoice Contributor
Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown
Mob Talk The Irishman Jimmy Hoffa Frank Sheeran Courtesy/Netflix

Did Frank Sheeran actually kill Jimmy Hoffa, as depicted by the Netflix film 'The Irishman.' The film, which features Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has been nominated for 10 Oscars.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, Philly mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser highlight the 10 Oscar nominations received by 'The Irishman,' the Netflix film about Frank Sheeran's relationship to Jimmy Hoffa.

Anastasia praises Joe Pesci's performance as Russell Buafalino as the movie's best. He has less love for Robert De Niro, whom he sees as playing the same character in every mob movie. 

The duo also plays a recording from an interview retired FBI agent Jerri Williams conducted with another retired, John Tamm, who monitored Sheeran. Tamm explains why he doubts Sheeran actually pulled the trigger on Hoffa, as depicted in 'The Irishman.'

Anastasia and Schratwieser also discuss the open letter former mob associate Mike D'Urso – who cooperated with prosecutors against the Genovese crime family – penned to the mafia. And they detail the "possible squeeze play" against Pete Tuccio, a friend of Philly mob boss Joey Merlino. 

Check out all the episodes of Mob Talk with George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser

Watch the latest Mob Talk Sitdown (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to the YouTube channel to view past and future episodes: 

In episode 36, Anastasia and Schratwieser looked at the murder of Jimmy Hoffa as portrayed in "The Irishman," which stars De Niro, Pesci and Al Pacino.

Anastasia had doubts about the validity of the claim by Sheeran that he killed Hoffa. After a run in theaters, "The Irishman" became available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

But first, the Mob Talk Sitdown experts discussed reputed Philadelphia wiseguy Salvatore Piccolo, who got slapped with a 12 1/2-year prison sentence on drug charges. And was there more to come for other Philly organized crime figures?

Piccolo's lawyer had a few things to say about the case, but Piccolo's nephew, mob captain Domenic Grande, avoided Schratwieser's camera and questions while leaving the federal courthouse in Camden.


09192017_George_Anastasia_300_BW

George Anastasia
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown Philadelphia Dave Schratwieser George Anastasia Robert De Niro The Irishman Joey Merlino

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Phillies

Is (really good) defense enough to make Arquimedes Gamboa's major league dream come true?
Phillies-prospect-Arquimedes-Gamboa_012020

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved