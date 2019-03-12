More Culture:

March 12, 2019

What if 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' was a dark, modern drama instead of a cheerful '90s sitcom?

A fake trailer for 'Bel-Air' reimagines Will Smith's character in 2019

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Fresh Prince of Bel Air
modern fresh prince of bel air trailer Sun Squared Media/YouTube

Jerry Madison Jr. plays Will Smith in "Bel-Air," an internet-only trailer from writer/director Morgan Cooper that recreates the 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as drama.

Though the seminal '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" successfully gave us conflicts often resolved in 22 minutes while showing off Will Smith's comedic chops, a new reimagining of the show paints the story in a much darker, moodier, and modern light.

Dropped off at his uncle's Bel-Air mansion clad in a "What Would Meek Do?" sweatshirt, the main character of the new 'Bel-Air' trailer, played by Jerry Madison Jr., is facing a battle of self identity, family politics, and dozens of other conflicts made more complicated in a 2019 retelling of the story.

Instead of writer/director Morgan Cooper tying up the character's reason for moving to Los Angeles in a catchy theme song, we see Will face-to-face with his mother as she makes the choice to send him away from his West Philly home following a more dramatic incident on a neighborhood basketball court that involves a gun.

The trailer still has some levity, though, and we see Will meet his new BFF Jazz, but it's fair to say the 'Fresh Prince' story, in the right tone, has all the elements for a tear-jerking drama.

Unfortunately, the project isn't a teaser for a real movie – just a trailer from the imagination of Cooper, a longtime "Fresh Prince" super fan. Check it out for yourself below.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Fresh Prince of Bel Air Philadelphia Film Will Smith Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved