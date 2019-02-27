Will Smith launches 'Bucket List' web series on Facebook Watch

February 27, 2019
In a little more than a year, Will Smith has elevated himself as one of the best celebrities out there with an active digital presence.
The West Philadelphia native has reinvented himself through his YouTube channel and Instagram page, giving fans an up-close look at the actor they grew to love over the last 30-or-so years.
Now Smith has debuted a brand new weekly series on Facebook Watch, dropping the first episode Wednesday afternoon.
Produced by the actor's Westbrook Entertainment, "Will Smith's Bucket List" will follow Smith as he confronts all kinds of fear-inducing situations: skydiving, swimming with sharks, racing a Formula 1 car and even performing stand-up comedy with Dave Chappelle.
The show is funded by Facebook and will feature six installments that go live every Wednesday at 12 p.m. In the first episode below, Smith convinces wife Jada Pinkett Smith to jump out of a plane for the first time.
Facebook Watch has recently expanded its celebrity profile with plans for several new star-centric shows. Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron will team up for the animated comedy "Human Discoveries" later this year, while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will soon premiere a docu-series called "Stephen vs. The Game."