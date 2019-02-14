Will Smith reveals bad pitch behind his rejection of 'The Matrix'

At 50 years old, Will Smith is at a point where he can start to reflect on a larger sample size of successes and failures in his acting career.

From the standpoint of a fan, it's always been baffling why one of the biggest stars of the mid to late 90s would have turned down a movie as visionary as "The Matrix." Why anyone would do so to make "Wild Wild West" is even more of a head-scratcher.