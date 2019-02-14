More Culture:

February 14, 2019

Will Smith reveals bad pitch behind his rejection of 'The Matrix'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Actors
Will Smith Matrix Will Smith/YouTube

Will Smith had the opportunity to be The One, but he turned it down.

At 50 years old, Will Smith is at a point where he can start to reflect on a larger sample size of successes and failures in his acting career.

From the standpoint of a fan, it's always been baffling why one of the biggest stars of the mid to late 90s would have turned down a movie as visionary as "The Matrix." Why anyone would do so to make "Wild Wild West" is even more of a head-scratcher.

RELATED: The first 'Aladdin' trailer is here and Will Smith is a very blue, muscular Genie

We've heard Smith apologize for "Wild Wild West" before, and we've also heard him say that Keanu Reaves was much better suited for the role of Neo. 

For the first time this week, Smith publicly delved deeper into his thought-process behind turning down the breakout film by sibling, director duo the Wachowskis. To hear Smith tell it, their pitch was horrible, and they kind of sounded like stoned teenagers as they explained the film's aesthetic.

The Wachowskis' film raked in $463.5 million at the box office and spawned a franchise. They may have been college dropouts with one movie under their belt, but they were sitting on a goldmine and Will Smith said no thanks.

Smith doesn't seem to be bothered by his decision to pursue the film, possibly because it gave other actors opportunities that they nailed. His involvement would have created a ripple effect that dragged down the overall quality of "The Matrix." It was ultimately a film whose concept and visual design needed to be more front and center than any individual actor.

"At that point I wasn't smart enough as an actor to let the movie be," Smith told Wired in 2004. "Whereas Keanu was smart enough to just let it be. Let the movie and the director tell the story, and don't try and perform every moment."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Actors Philadelphia United States Will Smith Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Holiday

Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season
Holiday Tree at City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved