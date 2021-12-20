More Health:

December 20, 2021

Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot protects against omicron variant, data shows

An omicron-specific dose is in the works in case it becomes necessary, the company says

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine David Tucker/Florida Times-Union

Moderna's COVID-19 booster is currently available as a 50-microgram dose, which the company says increases antibody levels 37-fold against the omicron variant. A 100-microgram booster increases antibody levels 83-fold.

Moderna's half-dose booster shot increases antibodies against the omicron coronavirus variant, the biotechnology company said Monday.

And the protection is even stronger when a larger booster dose is given.

Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot is currently available as a 50-microgram dose — half the dosage of each shot administered in the initial vaccine regimen. Preliminary data suggests that increases antibody levels 37-fold against omicron. 

A 100-microgram booster dose increases antibody levels 83-fold compared to levels measured before the booster.

Side effects of the half-dose booster are comparable to those caused by the primary two-dose series, the company said. But the 100-microgram booster was associated with more frequent adverse reactions.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the data is "reassuring."

"To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future," Bancel said. "We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2."

The data has yet to be published or peer-reviewed, but the company said it is working on a manuscript that will be posted online.

Moderna also is testing a "multivalent" booster shot that offers protection against mutations found in multiple variants including beta, delta and omicron, according to the New York Times. While the clinical trials are ongoing, the company indicated this booster dose also increases antibody levels significantly.

Other vaccine manufacturers have said they are working on variant-specific booster shots as well.

About 32% of fully-vaccinated U.S. adults have received a booster dose so far, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials have been encouraging all eligible Americans to get booster doses as omicron infections spread across the country even among vaccinated people. 

None of the authorized vaccines are fully protective against the new variant, but they are still able to prevent severe illness is most people.

Pfizer and BioNTech also have released data showing a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine increases antibody levels against omicron.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Research Coronavirus Studies Moderna Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man suffering from anxiety

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it
Purchased - Woman on phone late at night in bed

How to overcome sleep procrastination

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers' current state shows why Ben Simmons trade hasn't been made yet
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Addiction

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Government

Victorian buildings in Roxborough get protection while Philadelphia Historical Commission considers designation
Roxborough victorian historic preservation

Opinion

The 'runner's high' may result from molecules called cannabinoids – the body’s own version of THC and CBD
Runner's High

TV

'Bel Air' to premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday
Bel Air Premiere Date

Holiday

Here are three options for people celebrating Kwanzaa in Philadelphia this year
Kwanzaa Kinara

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved