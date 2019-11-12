More News:

November 12, 2019

Tony Luke's to open casino location at Mohegan Sun Pocono

By Michael Tanenbaum
ony Luke's will open a location at Mohegan Sun Pocono in December 2019, continuing an expansion that includes seven shops in New York City.

One of Pennsylvania's most popular casinos is about to get a taste of Philly as part of renovations to the food court at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Tony Luke's, the cheesesteak chain with locations in the Philadelphia region and New York City, will bring a new shop to the casino in Plains, Mohegan Sun Pocono announced Tuesday.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Tony Luke’s to the Mohegan Sun Pocono family and feel that this addition really adds to an already impressive line-up of dining options across our property,” said Anthony Carlucci, president and CEO of Mohegan Sun Pocono. “Tony and his team have certainly built up an impressive and delicious operation and we’re excited to become the first Tony Luke’s location in Northeast PA!”

Tony Luke's launched an aggressive expansion back in January, announcing seven new locations spanning all five boroughs of New York City.

The addition of Tony Luke's is part of a refresh of the food court, whose current options include Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar, Pearl Sushi Bar, Molly O’Sheas Pub & Eatery and Bar Louie.

The cheesesteak shop is expected to open in December.

Michael Tanenbaum
