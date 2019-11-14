Morphe's grand opening at Cherry Hill Mall is this weekend

Morphe, the California-based beauty brand that often pairs up with YouTube stars and Instagram influencers, now has a location in South Jersey's Cherry Hill Mall.



The grand opening will be Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be prizes, giveaways and with any $75 purchase, customers will receive a tote and three full-size products. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Morphe has a full lineup of professional-grade cosmetic products that include more than 300 brushes, a selection of makeup palettes and 60 shades of Fluidity Full-Coverage Foundation.

The brand has collaborated with Jeffree Star, James Charles, Jaclyn Hill and other well-known internet personalities.

Additionally, Morphe also carries brands like Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Iconic London, Lunar Beauty, House of Lashes, P. Louise Makeup Academy, Beauty Bakerie, SUVA Beauty and NABLA.

The Cherry Hill Mall's address is 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Find Morphe in the Grand Court, near Seasons 52 and Nordstrom.

