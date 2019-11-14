More Culture:

November 14, 2019

Morphe's grand opening at Cherry Hill Mall is this weekend

Stock up on makeup brushes and Jeffree Star Cosmetics at the South Jersey store

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Beauty
Jeffree Star and Morphe Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The beauty brand Morphe often partners with makeup artists and YouTube stars, such as Jeffree Star.

Morphe, the California-based beauty brand that often pairs up with YouTube stars and Instagram influencers, now has a location in South Jersey's Cherry Hill Mall.

The grand opening will be Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be prizes, giveaways and with any $75 purchase, customers will receive a tote and three full-size products. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

RELATED: There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year | Primark is opening in Fashion District Philadelphia

Morphe has a full lineup of professional-grade cosmetic products that include more than 300 brushes, a selection of makeup palettes and 60 shades of Fluidity Full-Coverage Foundation.

The brand has collaborated with Jeffree Star, James Charles, Jaclyn Hill and other well-known internet personalities.

Additionally, Morphe also carries brands like Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Iconic London, Lunar Beauty, House of Lashes, P. Louise Makeup Academy, Beauty Bakerie, SUVA Beauty and NABLA.

The Cherry Hill Mall's address is 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Find Morphe in the Grand Court, near Seasons 52 and Nordstrom.

