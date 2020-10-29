Solve a holiday-themed murder mystery on the Moshulu

The Moshulu, a floating restaurant aboard a historic ship, is doing something unique this winter. It's hosting a holiday-themed murder mystery dinner event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests will need to discover the truth about Ebenezer Scrooge from the classic "A Christmas Carol." Was there foul play involved in his business partner Jacob Marley's death?

Tickets currently are on sale for $75 per person. A three-course dinner and one drink ticket is included in the price.

The menu includes a Caesar salad and a choice of entrée among roasted, crispy skin chicken breast, pan seared Scottish salmon or braised beef short rib.

For dessert, there will be a dark and white chocolate mousse cake with fresh whipped cream, raspberry sauce and berries.

Space is limited for the event, so while December may seem far away now, you'll want to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.

Saturday, Dec. 5

7-9 p.m. | $75 per person

The Moshulu

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106