October 29, 2020

Solve a holiday-themed murder mystery on the Moshulu

Dinner and one drink is included in the price

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Your ticket to the Moshulu's murder-mystery dinner party includes a three-course dinner and one drink.

The Moshulu, a floating restaurant aboard a historic ship, is doing something unique this winter. It's hosting a holiday-themed murder mystery dinner event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. 

Guests will need to discover the truth about Ebenezer Scrooge from the classic "A Christmas Carol." Was there foul play involved in his business partner Jacob Marley's death?

RELATED: Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey | 'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center | Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps

Tickets currently are on sale for $75 per person. A three-course dinner and one drink ticket is included in the price.

The menu includes a Caesar salad and a choice of entrée among roasted, crispy skin chicken breast, pan seared Scottish salmon or braised beef short rib.

For dessert, there will be a dark and white chocolate mousse cake with fresh whipped cream, raspberry sauce and berries.

Space is limited for the event, so while December may seem far away now, you'll want to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Saturday, Dec. 5
7-9 p.m. | $75 per person
The Moshulu
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
