Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey

Drive-in movie theaters became a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, offering a safe way to enjoy a night out. Then drive-through experiences started popping up, and it doesn't look like they're going away any time soon.

This winter, families can stay warm in their cars during a drive-through holiday light show in South Jersey. The new attraction is opening at Bridgeport Speedway in Gloucester County.

The experience takes place at the speedway site, not on the actual racetrack.

"Visitors are welcomed to bundle up in their car, pack a favorite snack or beverage and tune their radio to enjoy the synced light performance as they travel the more than 1 mile route through the holiday light show," states the South Jersey Holiday Light Show website.



During the drive-through experience, which takes about 25 minutes, visitors will see giant displays made from colorful lights. Those who tune their radios to the specific FM station will hear holiday music that's synchronized with the dazzling displays.

The light show begins Thursday, Nov. 19, and will take place Thursday through Sunday evenings until the end of December.

Shows start at 5 p.m. and tickets are currently for sale online. The price is $23 per vehicle. Tickets purchased online are valid for any (one) day the South Jersey Holiday Light Show is open.

Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles through the entire experience.



Thursday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Dec. 30

Shows start at 5 p.m. | $23 per vehicle

Bridgeport Speedway

83 Flood Gate Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

