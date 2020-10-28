More Events:

October 28, 2020

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey

Stay bundled up in your car to view the dazzling displays at Bridgeport Speedway

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Attractions
Drive-Through Holiday Lights Kevin Fitzgerald/Unsplash.com

The South Jersey Holiday Light Show in Gloucester County features dozens of dazzling holiday-themed displays.

Drive-in movie theaters became a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, offering a safe way to enjoy a night out. Then drive-through experiences started popping up, and it doesn't look like they're going away any time soon.

This winter, families can stay warm in their cars during a drive-through holiday light show in South Jersey. The new attraction is opening at Bridgeport Speedway in Gloucester County.

RELATED: 'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center

The experience takes place at the speedway site, not on the actual racetrack.

"Visitors are welcomed to bundle up in their car, pack a favorite snack or beverage and tune their radio to enjoy the synced light performance as they travel the more than 1 mile route through the holiday light show," states the South Jersey Holiday Light Show website.

During the drive-through experience, which takes about 25 minutes, visitors will see giant displays made from colorful lights. Those who tune their radios to the specific FM station will hear holiday music that's synchronized with the dazzling displays.

The light show begins Thursday, Nov. 19, and will take place Thursday through Sunday evenings until the end of December.

Shows start at 5 p.m. and tickets are currently for sale online. The price is $23 per vehicle. Tickets purchased online are valid for any (one) day the South Jersey Holiday Light Show is open.

Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles through the entire experience.

South Jersey Holiday Light Show

Thursday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Dec. 30
Shows start at 5 p.m. | $23 per vehicle
Bridgeport Speedway
83 Flood Gate Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Attractions South Jersey Family-Friendly Holiday Lights Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers to hire Daryl Morey as new President of Basketball Operations
Daryl-morey_102820_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Laying out an offseason plan for the Phillies that doesn't include J.T. Realmuto
Joe-Girardi_102820_usat

Movies

'Concrete Cowboy,' filmed in Philly, will be released on Netflix
Elba Concrete Cowboys Philly

Food & Drink

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating Halloween with trick or treat box
Insomnia Cookies Halloween

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved