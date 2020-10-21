More Events:

October 21, 2020

King of Prussia Mall screening scary movies in its parking lot

The drive-in theater will be open through Halloween weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Movies
Halloween movies at KOP Mall Photo by Juan Vargas/from Pexels

Brave enough to watch scary movies in the dark? King of Prussia Mall is screening horror films in Lot B through Halloween weekend.

The King of Prussia Mall is turning one of its parking lots into a drive-in theater through Halloween weekend.

Scary movies and a few less spooky, family-friendly favorites will be screened through Sunday, Nov. 1.

RELATED: Wells Fargo Center to host Halloween week film series with 'Psycho,' 'Get Out,' and more | Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival

Halloween Movies

Thursday, Oct. 22 – "Ghostbusters"
Friday, Oct. 23 – "Beetlejuice"
Saturday, Oct. 24 – "Goosebumps"
Sunday, Oct. 25 – "Insidious"
Friday, Oct. 30 – "The Ring"
Saturday, Oct. 31 – "The Grudge"
Sunday, Nov. 1 – "The Goonies"

Cars can enter the lot starting at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online. The price is $40 per vehicle, with up to four passengers. There's also the option to buy a VIP ticket to reserve a space in the first three rows.

Outside food is allowed, but there will be food trucks and a concession stand, also. At each screening there will be hand sanitizer stations and access to restrooms, as well.

With many Halloween activities posing a health risk this year, including traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties, this new event is a safer way to enjoy the holiday with family or close friends.

To get more in the spooky season spirit, pack some of your favorite Halloween candies to enjoy during the movie, or even dress up in costume for the drive-in experience.

Parking Lot Horrors: Drive-In Movie Experience

Through Sunday, Nov. 1
8 p.m. screening | $40-$55 per car
King of Prussia Mall's Lot B
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

