King of Prussia Mall screening scary movies in its parking lot

The King of Prussia Mall is turning one of its parking lots into a drive-in theater through Halloween weekend.

Scary movies and a few less spooky, family-friendly favorites will be screened through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Halloween Movies

Thursday, Oct. 22 – "Ghostbusters"

Friday, Oct. 23 – "Beetlejuice"

Saturday, Oct. 24 – "Goosebumps"

Sunday, Oct. 25 – "Insidious"

Friday, Oct. 30 – "The Ring"

Saturday, Oct. 31 – "The Grudge"

Sunday, Nov. 1 – "The Goonies"

Cars can enter the lot starting at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online. The price is $40 per vehicle, with up to four passengers. There's also the option to buy a VIP ticket to reserve a space in the first three rows.

Outside food is allowed, but there will be food trucks and a concession stand, also. At each screening there will be hand sanitizer stations and access to restrooms, as well.



With many Halloween activities posing a health risk this year, including traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties, this new event is a safer way to enjoy the holiday with family or close friends.

To get more in the spooky season spirit, pack some of your favorite Halloween candies to enjoy during the movie, or even dress up in costume for the drive-in experience.

Through Sunday, Nov. 1

8 p.m. screening | $40-$55 per car

King of Prussia Mall's Lot B

160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406