Wells Fargo Center to host Halloween week film series with 'Psycho,' 'Get Out,' and more

If you're searching for a big scare this Halloween, look no further than the gigantic 4K scoreboard at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The arena will host the Movies on Broad: Fright Week event from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, featuring screenings of several popular and classic Halloween films.

The socially-distant event has been made possible by the city's modifications on indoor gatherings, which allow up to 250 people in large indoor arenas. With a typical capacity of nearly 20,000, those who attend these "Movies on Broad" screenings will have a rare experience at the Wells Fargo Center.

The arena's center-hung, 4K kinetic scoreboard is a marvel of technology that has dazzled Flyers and Sixers fans since it debuted last year. It boasts more than 6,600 square feet of crystal-clear LED.

Fright Week will immerse movie-goers in a complete Halloween experience, from themed food and drinks to spooky sights and creepy characters throughout the arena, organizers said.

Tickets for each movie will be sold separately at MoviesOnBroad.com. A limited number of Wells Fargo Center suites also will be available for purchase for groups of up to six people per suite. Those luxury box seats comes with private bathrooms, TVs, and special food and beverage options available for pre-order.

Here's a look at the line-up:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Hitchcock Double Feature • 6 p.m. - The Birds (1963)

• 9 p.m. - Psycho – uncut (1960) – 60th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 29 | Jordan Peele Double Feature • 6 p.m. - Get Out (2017)

• 9 p.m. - Us (2019) Friday, Oct. 30 • 6 p.m. - The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018)

• 9 p.m. - The Invisible Man (2020)

• Midnight - Bride of Chucky (1998) Saturday, Oct. 31 | Halloween • Noon - The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018)

• 3 p.m. - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

• 6 p.m. - Casper (1995) – 25th anniversary

• 9 p.m. - Halloween (2018)

• Midnight - Shaun of the Dead (2004) Sunday, Nov. 1 • Noon - Back to the Future (1985) – 35th anniversary

• 3 p.m. - Casper (1995) – 25th anniversary

Guests who attend "Movies on Broad" will be seated in blocks of two, four or six spread out widely across the arena for social distancing. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking in their seats.

Tickets to the 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight showings are $15 for adults and $12.50 for children. The noon and 3 p.m. matinee showings are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children. There will also be a double feature discount on Oct. 28 and 29. Suites are available for purchase at a flat rate of $250 for up to six people.

“We hope with strong public interest surrounding 'Movies on Broad: Fright Week,' we will be able to launch additional movie weeks throughout the fall and winter,” said Valerie Camillo, Wells Fargo Center president of business operations. “It is our goal for Wells Fargo Center to once again fulfill its role in delivering safe and fun entertainment options to the city of Philadelphia.”