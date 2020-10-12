More Events:

October 12, 2020

Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market

There will be costumes, candy and cocktails

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spooky Scary Flea Market Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Be on the lookout for ghosts, witches, monsters and more at the Spooky Scary Flea Market. Vendors are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.

Fishtown's Thunderbird Salvage, a second-hand store in a historic church on Frankford Avenue, is hosting a shopping event with a Halloween twist.

At the Spooky Scary Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 17, vendors are encouraged to dress up in costume or provide candy at their booth.

There will be more than 50 vendors selling vintage and antique goods, plus Thunderbird Salvage will be open to shop. In addition, attendees can purchase boozy beverages or treats from Little Susie's Coffee & Pies to enjoy while browsing.

Masks are required and attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to COVID-19, many flea markets across the country have had to change how they operate, postpone or cancel. Thunderbird Salvage has managed to host in-person events, but other local flea markets have had to pivot to selling online.

Spooky Scary Flea Market

Saturday, Oct. 17
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Thunderbird Salvage
2441 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

