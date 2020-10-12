Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market

Fishtown's Thunderbird Salvage, a second-hand store in a historic church on Frankford Avenue, is hosting a shopping event with a Halloween twist.



At the Spooky Scary Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 17, vendors are encouraged to dress up in costume or provide candy at their booth.

There will be more than 50 vendors selling vintage and antique goods, plus Thunderbird Salvage will be open to shop. In addition, attendees can purchase boozy beverages or treats from Little Susie's Coffee & Pies to enjoy while browsing.

Masks are required and attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to COVID-19, many flea markets across the country have had to change how they operate, postpone or cancel. Thunderbird Salvage has managed to host in-person events, but other local flea markets have had to pivot to selling online.

Saturday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Thunderbird Salvage

2441 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

