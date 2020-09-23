More Events:

September 23, 2020

Clover Market launches online shop for handmade goods

There are hundreds of products to browse from a variety of vendors

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Clover Market online Pixabay/Pexels

There are two great things about Clover Market's move online: You can shop in your pajamas without judgement and shipping is free.

Clover Market normally pops up in the spring and fall at various nearby locations, including Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr and Kennett Square, as well as Collingswood, New Jersey.

Due to COVID-19, however, the seasonal market recently decided to pivot to an online format, after previously canceling its in-person shopping events.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park

Currently, there are 40 vendors participating in the virtual market, with more than 400 products to browse through.

There's a mix of jewelry, candles, artwork, prints, cards, clothing, home goods, vintage finds, perfumes, skincare and packaged foods.

You can check out the assortment of handmade goods hereEverything ships directly from each maker.

What's really great is that shipping is free for customers whether they buy a single product or many, from one maker or from a variety.

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers should keep in mind that it's still possible to buy unique, special pieces for friends and family from Clover Market – you just have to go online.

