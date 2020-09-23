Clover Market launches online shop for handmade goods

Clover Market normally pops up in the spring and fall at various nearby locations, including Chestnut Hill, Bryn Mawr and Kennett Square, as well as Collingswood, New Jersey.

Due to COVID-19, however, the seasonal market recently decided to pivot to an online format, after previously canceling its in-person shopping events.

Currently, there are 40 vendors participating in the virtual market, with more than 400 products to browse through.

There's a mix of jewelry, candles, artwork, prints, cards, clothing, home goods, vintage finds, perfumes, skincare and packaged foods.

You can check out the assortment of handmade goods here. Everything ships directly from each maker.

What's really great is that shipping is free for customers whether they buy a single product or many, from one maker or from a variety.

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers should keep in mind that it's still possible to buy unique, special pieces for friends and family from Clover Market – you just have to go online.