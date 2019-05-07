While kids do yoga, moms get mimosas and massages

Mother's Day weekend, The Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is offering moms a way to unwind with their little ones.

On Saturday, May 11, the hotel is hosting a yoga class for children age 4 and older in the courtyard. While the kids do yoga, moms are invited to hang at the "MOM-osa" bar.

Moms can mix bubbly with their choice of juice and enjoy a complimentary chair massage by Underground Spa & Wellness.

The Mother's Day event is free to attend, with admittance on a first come, first served basis. It will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m.

After, moms and kids are invited to continue their day out by enjoying brunch at Assembly Rooftop Lounge in The Logan.

Overlooking Logan Square, Assembly offers a range of brunch dishes, including crab hash, bacon breakfast flatbread, smoked salmon bagel, and shrimp and avocado toast.

Brunch cocktails include the Frosé, Frozen Aperol Spritz, and Spring Garden made with Stateside Vodka.

Brunch is available from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the summer.

Saturday, May 11

10-11:30 a.m. | Free (first come, first served)

The Logan Hotel

1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



