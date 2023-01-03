Mount Airy community fridge to provide food to residents in need

As some Philadelphians struggle with food insecurity exacerbated by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Airy residents are contributing to the neighborhood's new community-fueled free pantry.

The Mount Airy Community Pantry and Fridge will open to the public on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Located on the property of the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy, the community pantry will be accessible to the public 24/7 with no registration or income verification required.

The pantry will provide shelf-stable dry goods, produce, menstrual products, sexual health items, diapers and pre-packaged baby food to anyone in need. Beginning in February, a fridge will be installed in order to allow pantry organizers to provide frozen food, perishable items and home-cooked meals to the public.

Members of the community can take what they need and leave what they can to support their neighborhood. Those who can't bring food to the pantry but still want to support it can provide cash donations or purchase food for the pantry through this online wishlist. There are also volunteer opportunities available for those looking to get involved with mutual aid.

The Mount Airy pantry is the latest in a network of community fridges and pantries that have been installed throughout Philadelphia in recent years as a way to mitigate food insecurity and provide nourishing meals to neighbors and residents. The fridge model became a popular form of mutual aid in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as residents looked for ways to support one another amid unprecedented hardship.

Interest and volunteering was initially high, but has dropped off as residents returned to jobs, schools and businesses in the wake of the relaxed pandemic guidelines. Still, demand at food banks remains high, especially as supply chain issues and food costs have impacted residents at all income levels.

"A lot of people are feeling the pinch of rising food costs, inflation," Chelsea Short, director of marketing and communications at Philabundance, told the Inquirer. "It's really hitting homes hard, even families that haven't utilized the pantries before."

In November, organizers at Philabundance, Bebashi, the Share Food Program and Mama-Tee Community Fridge Project reported 40-100% increases in demand ahead of the holiday season.

Hunger is a major issue in Philadelphia. About 10% of households in the city are food insecure, meaning they lack access to sufficient food to meet their basic needs. Up to 70% of those households live below the federal poverty line, according to the Mount Airy Community Pantry.

Across the city, 20% of menstruating teens experience period poverty, meaning they experience difficulties in accessing and affording products like sanitary pads and tampons. The country was struck by a tampon shortage in 2022, which underscored existing gaps in access to personal hygiene products, particularly among those living in poverty and those without access to housing.

There are plenty of food pantries and community fridges across Philadelphia for those experiencing food insecurity. Check out a few below, or find a food bank using this searchable tool.