More Events:

June 04, 2024

Mount Airy Supper Sessions will bring back al fresco eats starting this month

Two blocks of Germantown Avenue will close to cars for dining in the streets over four nights this summer.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
Mt Airy Supper Sessions Provided image/Mt. Airy CDC

The annual Mt. Airy Supper Sessions will feature food trucks and communal dining. The block parties will be held on Wednesday nights on June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.

Mount Airy residents can enjoy a meal along the cobbled streets when the neighborhood's car-free block parties commence next week.

On one Wednesday night per month this summer, the 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will close to cars, trucks and buses for the annual Mount Airy Supper Sessions. Communal dining tables will spring up in their place, encouraging locals to order takeout from a nearby restaurant. They can also grab dinner from a rotating selection of food trucks and pop-ups, which will be announced on a rolling basis. Each session will last from 5-9 p.m.

MORE: A fun run, block party and drag tea: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's second week

The first one is scheduled for June 12, and several vendors have already been announced. The list includes Federal Donuts, Deke's Bar-B-Que, Cousins Maine Lobster and the Frosted Fox Cake Shop. Beers and ciders will available from Attic, Tired Hands and Young American Cider.

Kids can romp through a moon bounce or sit for story time and face painting. Some local shops will also be open late for diners who prefer to end their evening with a little retail therapy. 

The other three sessions will be held July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4. In case of rain, each session will be rescheduled for a following Wednesday in the month.

Mount Airy Supper Sessions

Wednesdays | June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 4
Rain dates: Wednesdays | June 26, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 11
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Germantown Avenue between E. Mt Pleasant Avenue and W. Allens Lane

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Philadelphia Block Party Germantown Avenue Food Trucks Mt. Airy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Bald eagles, ospreys could come off N.J. endangered species list
NJ Eagles Ospreys

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Health News

Possible measles exposure reported at Philly airport
Philly Measles Airport

History

Tuskegee Airman with Philly ties appears in new Nat Geo special
Tuskegee Airmen

Sixers

NBA free agency: Could LeBron James really join the Sixers?
LeBron Embiid 6.3.24

Festivals

A fun run, block party and drag tea: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's second week
Philly Pride Run

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved