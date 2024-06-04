Mount Airy Supper Sessions will bring back al fresco eats starting this month

Mount Airy residents can enjoy a meal along the cobbled streets when the neighborhood's car-free block parties commence next week.

On one Wednesday night per month this summer, the 7100 and 7200 blocks of Germantown Avenue will close to cars, trucks and buses for the annual Mount Airy Supper Sessions. Communal dining tables will spring up in their place, encouraging locals to order takeout from a nearby restaurant. They can also grab dinner from a rotating selection of food trucks and pop-ups, which will be announced on a rolling basis. Each session will last from 5-9 p.m.

The first one is scheduled for June 12, and several vendors have already been announced. The list includes Federal Donuts, Deke's Bar-B-Que, Cousins Maine Lobster and the Frosted Fox Cake Shop. Beers and ciders will available from Attic, Tired Hands and Young American Cider.

Kids can romp through a moon bounce or sit for story time and face painting. Some local shops will also be open late for diners who prefer to end their evening with a little retail therapy.

The other three sessions will be held July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4. In case of rain, each session will be rescheduled for a following Wednesday in the month.

Wednesdays | June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 4

Rain dates: Wednesdays | June 26, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 11

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend

Germantown Avenue between E. Mt Pleasant Avenue and W. Allens Lane



