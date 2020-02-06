2-year-old ingests fentanyl and meth, hospitalized with brain swelling, police say

A New Jersey man and his girlfriend have been arrested after the man’s 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine from a cotton ball, officials said.

On Jan. 13, police responded to a call of an unresponsive child in Mount Holly, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. When officials found the child, he was breathing shallowly and appeared to be overdosing.

He was treated with Narcan at Virtua Memorial Hospital. His brain began to swell following the treatment, and he was then taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for surgery. He remains in critical condition.

The child tested positive for both fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officials believe he ingested the drugs through a cotton ball that was used during intravenous drug use.

Ray Drayton, 36, and Melissa R. Wilkerson, 36 of Mount Holly, have been charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, cruelty and neglect. After a detention hearing, Drayton was detained and his girlfriend, Wilkerson, was released. The case will be taken to the Burlington County Grand Jury.

On Jan. 28, a mother and a father in Bensalem were charged with child endangerment after their 9-month-old overdosed on fentanyl. The child was administered Narcan twice and eventually put on a Narcan drip at St. Christopher’s Hospital. It is unclear how the child ingested the synthetic opioid.

