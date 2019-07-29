More Events:

July 29, 2019

All ages invited to mural paint day at Cherry Street Pier

Help paint a piece of the Philadelphia Foundation Centennial Legacy Mural

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Murals
Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Mural Arts and the Philadelphia Foundation invites the public to visit Cherry Street Pier to help paint a mural. All ages are welcome and no prior experience is necessary.

Attendees will be assisting in painting a piece of the Philadelphia Foundation Centennial Legacy Mural, created by artist Ernel Martinez.

RELATED: Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

The new mural, honoring the Philadelphia Foundation's 100th anniversary, will be unveiled in Philadelphia this fall.

Thursday's public paint party will run 10 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. Martinez will give painting instructions and all supplies will be provided.

In addition, coloring book pages of the mural design will be handed out and Mural Arts artists will share chalk drawing techniques.

Mural Paint Day

Thursday, Aug. 1
10 a.m. to noon | Free
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

