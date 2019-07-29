All ages invited to mural paint day at Cherry Street Pier

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Mural Arts and the Philadelphia Foundation invites the public to visit Cherry Street Pier to help paint a mural. All ages are welcome and no prior experience is necessary.

Attendees will be assisting in painting a piece of the Philadelphia Foundation Centennial Legacy Mural, created by artist Ernel Martinez.

The new mural, honoring the Philadelphia Foundation's 100th anniversary, will be unveiled in Philadelphia this fall.

Thursday's public paint party will run 10 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. Martinez will give painting instructions and all supplies will be provided.

In addition, coloring book pages of the mural design will be handed out and Mural Arts artists will share chalk drawing techniques.

Thursday, Aug. 1

10 a.m. to noon | Free

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



