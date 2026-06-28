The Murder at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Scavenger Hunt transforms the galleries into a whodunit

A fictional murder mystery takes over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during The Murder at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 18.

Participants work in teams to solve the murder of a museum curator whose death is linked to the museum's planned purchase of a long-lost Leonardo da Vinci painting. Along the way, they'll answer clues hidden among paintings and other works of art to figure out which of four suspects is the killer.

Teams of up to six people can participate, and no prior knowledge of art or the museum is required. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is the meeting point for the scavenger hunt.

Tickets cost $19, museum admission is not included, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Saturday, July 18 | 2-4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

$19 | Museum admission not included

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