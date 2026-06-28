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June 28, 2026

The Murder at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Scavenger Hunt transforms the galleries into a whodunit

Search for clues hidden among the museum's artwork as you work to solve the fictional murder of a curator on Saturday, July 18.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Scavenger Hunt Arts & Culture
Philadelphia Museum of Art Murder Mystery Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Teams will explore the Philadelphia Museum of Art while solving the fictional murder of a museum curator during The Murder at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Scavenger Hunt.

A fictional murder mystery takes over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during The Murder at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 18.

Participants work in teams to solve the murder of a museum curator whose death is linked to the museum's planned purchase of a long-lost Leonardo da Vinci painting. Along the way, they'll answer clues hidden among paintings and other works of art to figure out which of four suspects is the killer.

Teams of up to six people can participate, and no prior knowledge of art or the museum is required. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is the meeting point for the scavenger hunt.

Tickets cost $19, museum admission is not included, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Murder at the Art Museum Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 18 | 2-4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
$19 | Museum admission not included

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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