Girl, 7, found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk

A 7-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man died Monday morning in Manayunk in an apparent murder-suicide.

The two were found inside a residence on the 4500 block of Wilde Street. Investigators believe the man murdered the little girl before killing himself. It wasn't immediately clear the relationship between the two victims.

Police said the girl's stepfather found her body in the living room with a bag over her head and investigators found the man in a second-floor bedroom. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

