More News:

August 06, 2018

Girl, 7, found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crimes Murder
04042018_crime_tape_Pexels kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

A 7-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man died Monday morning in Manayunk in an apparent murder-suicide. 

The two were found inside a residence on the 4500 block of Wilde Street. Investigators believe the man murdered the little girl before killing himself. It wasn't immediately clear the relationship between the two victims.

Police said the girl's stepfather found her body in the living room with a bag over her head and investigators found the man in a second-floor bedroom. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crimes Murder Manayunk Suicide

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Politics

Meal interrupted

Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Eagles

How many future Hall of Famers are on the Eagles' current roster?
080618JasonPeters

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.