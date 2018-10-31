More Health:

October 31, 2018

This gadget will help you become a calm and centered meditation pro

Muse 2, the answer to all of your meditation struggles

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Overcome the meditation learning curve with Muse 2, a meditation device and app duo.

Attention, attention: Calling all the people who have muttered “I would love to meditate, but I just can’t shut my mind off” or a similar phrase at some point — and I know there are a lot of you out there.

There’s a new device on the market — well, it’s actually a revamped version of a device that was already out there — that will help you get "good" at meditation. The Muse 2 is a “multi-sensor meditation device that provides real-time feedback on your mental activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements to help you build a consistent meditation practice,” according to their website.

Oh yeah, and it’s a headband that sits on your forehead, hooking behind your ears. But who cares what you look like if you’re killing the meditation game — because, double oh yeah, it helps you meditate successfully. It’s a great tool for meditation newbies, as well as more experience meditators who are looking to grow their skills.

To get started after purchasing the $250 meditation tool, you’ll download the corresponding Muse app. Once you’re set up in the app, select which of the four senses you’d like to focus on first: breath, body, mind or heart.

If you were to choose heart, the headband would sense your heartbeat and play back the sound of it beating to you through your headphones along with rhythmic and soothing drums. This is beneficial because, apparently, “the ability to synchronize your heartbeat can help you find stillness and calm,” according to Muse.

Not only will the device ensure that you’re meditating properly, it will give you real-time feedback on your efforts and keep you motivated throughout your practice. Additionally you’ll be able to review your data, set goals and build a rewarding meditation practice.

Oh, and if the price of Muse 2 is a little hard to swallow, this might put it in perspective for you: A lifetime membership for Headspace, a meditation app that simply guides your practice without any sort of monitoring, clocks in at $399.99.

As for whether or not this tech-y meditation device is worth it, Mashable’s review points toward yes, giving it a 4.75 out of five, explaining that “A better, calmer, less distracted brain? That's not something any of the other devices in my must-carry list can offer — and it's why the Muse 2 is likely to remain one of my most essential gadgets for at least another four years.”

