The Museum of the American Revolution will turn spring break into two weeks of interactive history

The Museum of the American Revolution will host two weeks of spring break programming from Saturday, March 28, through Sunday, April 12, with daily activities designed for families.

The lineup centers on the museum’s special exhibition, “The Declaration’s Journey,” which explores how the words of the Declaration of Independence spread across the world and influenced movements for civil rights, independence and women’s suffrage.

In addition to historical artifacts, the exhibition includes several family-focused elements, such as a printed guide with key terms and activity prompts, a talk-back wall where visitors can reflect on what the Declaration means to them, and a selfie station featuring replica clothing inspired by the Revolutionary era.

Each day, museum educators will lead 10-minute talks inside the exhibition. “Objects of Reflection,” offered at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., examines what the Declaration meant in 1776 and again in 1963 through two artifacts on display. On weekends at 12:30 p.m., “Witness Objects” focuses on items connected to the first battles of the Revolutionary War on April 19, 1775.

On Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can create their own Declaration-inspired button as part of the “History in the Making” series, drawing inspiration from historic buttons tied to George Washington’s inauguration, the women’s suffrage movement and the Civil Rights movement.

A first-person theatrical performance, “Meet Elizabeth Freeman,” will take place April 4-5 and April 11-12 at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. The 30-minute performance portrays the life of Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, a Massachusetts woman who successfully sued for her freedom from enslavement.

As part of the “Meet the Revolution” series, living history interpreters Kehala Smith (Tuscarora Nation, Turtle Clan) and Jordan Smith (Mohawk, Bear Clan) will be at the museum April 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will discuss their cultural traditions and display items such as woven baskets and wampum belts.

Other daily activities include the Camp Followers Discovery Cart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which highlights the role of women and children who traveled with British and Revolutionary armies, and “Unpack a Sea Chest” at 2:30 p.m., focusing on life at sea during the Revolutionary War.

Families also can explore Revolution Place, the museum’s discovery center featuring recreated 18th-century settings, including a military encampment, tavern and home in Old City.

All spring break activities are included with regular museum admission. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are valid for two consecutive days, and children 5 and younger are free.

March 28 - April 12

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S 3rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Activities include with regular admission

