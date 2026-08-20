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August 20, 2026

Mütter Museum to screen Hitchcock thriller ‘The Lodger’ with a live score

The Sept. 17 event pairs the 1927 serial-killer mystery with music performed by Not So Silent Cinema.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Screenings Film
Mutter Museum The Lodger Screening Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Mütter Museum will screen Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 thriller “The Lodger” with a live score performed by Not So Silent Cinema on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The Mütter Museum will kick off spooky season with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 silent thriller "The Lodger." The film will be shown Thursday, Sept. 17, with a live score performed by Not So Silent Cinema. Tickets cost $20.

Set in London, “The Lodger” centers on a family that begins to question whether the mysterious man renting a room in its home is connected to a series of murders targeting blonde women.

Not So Silent Cinema will perform a live musical score during the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film runs from 6:30-8 p.m. 

Tickets are available through the museum’s online registration page.

Not So Silent Cinema Presents: "The Lodger"

Thursday, Sept. 17 | 6-8:30 p.m.
Screening begins at 6:30 p.m.
Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
$20 to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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