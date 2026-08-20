Mütter Museum to screen Hitchcock thriller ‘The Lodger’ with a live score

The Mütter Museum will kick off spooky season with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 silent thriller "The Lodger." The film will be shown Thursday, Sept. 17, with a live score performed by Not So Silent Cinema. Tickets cost $20.

Set in London, “The Lodger” centers on a family that begins to question whether the mysterious man renting a room in its home is connected to a series of murders targeting blonde women.

Not So Silent Cinema will perform a live musical score during the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film runs from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are available through the museum’s online registration page.

Thursday, Sept. 17 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

$20 to attend



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