More Events:

January 24, 2026

Mütter Museum will explore how medicine and myth shaped vampirism

A Feb. 5 after-hours Meet and Geek coincides with the museum’s seasonal vampirism pop-up and explores the medical roots of vampire lore.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pop-Up Vampires
Mutter museum vampirism Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Mütter Museum will explore the medical history behind vampirism during a Feb. 5 Meet and Geek tied to its seasonal pop-up exhibit.

The Mütter Museum is turning its attention to the darker side of medical history next month with a Meet and Geek event devoted to vampirism, timed to coincide with the launch of its seasonal pop-up exhibit.

Set for Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., the after-hours program explores how 19th-century fears around disease and misunderstood illnesses helped shape the vampire as we know it today. Rather than treating vampires as pure fiction, the event looks at how real medical conditions and misinterpretations gave rise to some of their most recognizable traits. 

Museum educator Jo D’Avella will lead the discussion, guiding guests through the overlap between early medicine and vampire mythology, and the people and ideas that influenced their literary evolution.

Mutter Vampirism

The museum is also teaming up with Pennsylvania Bat Rescue to separate bat facts from bat myths. Representatives will discuss the role bats play in human health and ecosystems and address some of the misconceptions that have followed these animals for centuries.

The Meet and Geek corresponds with the museum’s "Vampirism" pop-up exhibit, which will be on view on select weekends from Feb. 7 through May 31, including Feb. 7, 8, 15 and 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Meet and Geek are $20.

Meet and Geek: Vampirism

Thursday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m.
The Mütter Museum
19 S 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
$20 admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Pop-Up Vampires Exhibitions Mutter Museum

Videos

Featured

PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Expos

Pet Expo brings dogs and alpacas back

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Pop-Up

Mütter Museum to explore vampirism

Mutter museum vampirism

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved