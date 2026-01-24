Mütter Museum will explore how medicine and myth shaped vampirism

The Mütter Museum is turning its attention to the darker side of medical history next month with a Meet and Geek event devoted to vampirism, timed to coincide with the launch of its seasonal pop-up exhibit.

Set for Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., the after-hours program explores how 19th-century fears around disease and misunderstood illnesses helped shape the vampire as we know it today. Rather than treating vampires as pure fiction, the event looks at how real medical conditions and misinterpretations gave rise to some of their most recognizable traits.

Museum educator Jo D’Avella will lead the discussion, guiding guests through the overlap between early medicine and vampire mythology, and the people and ideas that influenced their literary evolution.



The museum is also teaming up with Pennsylvania Bat Rescue to separate bat facts from bat myths. Representatives will discuss the role bats play in human health and ecosystems and address some of the misconceptions that have followed these animals for centuries.

The Meet and Geek corresponds with the museum’s "Vampirism" pop-up exhibit, which will be on view on select weekends from Feb. 7 through May 31, including Feb. 7, 8, 15 and 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Meet and Geek are $20.

Thursday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m.

The Mütter Museum

19 S 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

$20 admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.