Bucks County pizza place unknowingly prints hidden image of naked guy on menu, issues apology

A Sellersville pizzeria is apologizing for mailing out menus that inadvertently include an image of an artfully rendered naked man in the latte art of a cup of cappuccino.

Chiaro's Pizza & Restaurant, a Bucks County business for 35 years, recently sent out the mailer to drum up business. Those who edited the menu at the restaurant, the printer and a third-part editing service all failed to recognize that the photoshopped cappuccino foam on the front cover depicted a man without any clothing.

Without being tipped off about which photo contains the explicit image, it takes a discerning eye to find it, but once you see it, you can't unsee it.

It was only a matter of time before someone who got a Chiaro's menu caught this and brought it to the attention of the restaurant. Chiaro's shared an apology on Facebook on Wednesday, which has been shared far beyond the restaurant's suburban Philadelphia footprint. The incident seems to have been a mix-up and oversight with the marketing team Chiaro's hired for the menu job.

"We deeply apologize for letting this slip by. None of our proof readers, The Community Connection proof readers, or the actual printer proofers caught the mistake before it was printed and circulated," Chiaro's ownership wrote. "We are working on making sure this does not happen again. We at Chiaro's pride ourselves on being a family oriented pizzeria and restaurant. This is a devastating situation for all of us involved as we are sure it has been for all of you. Please accept our sincerest apologies."

For the most part, no one seems terribly offended by the incident. If anything, it looks to be working in Chiaro's favor.

"No No, ya'll have just gone on my 'restaurants I need to try' list when I'm out that way," one person replied to the restaurant's apology.

"Hilarious, thanks for the laugh," wrote another person. "Best regards from the Netherlands."

"I think this will only grow your business," one person predicted. "Great job by your marketing team."

Incidents like this are the textbook definition of a "happy accident," and considering all of the hardships restaurants have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiaro's may have backed itself into a jackpot right before the Super Bowl.

Still, at least publicly, Chiaro's is taking the position that they are mortified.

"We just wanted to make sure people understand our position," the restaurant responded to one comment. "This thing has over 200k on somebody's (TikTok]) already and we're so embarrassed over the whole thing."

