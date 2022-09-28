Catch a buzz on National Coffee Day in Philly with free drinks, caffeinated cocktails

For many people, starting the morning with a hot (or iced) cup of coffee is a vital part of the day. Whether pouring a brew at home or waiting in line at your go-to spot, getting that caffeine fix is essential.

Coffee lovers rejoice – National Coffee Day returns on Thursday, Sept. 29. Plenty of coffee shops in Philadelphia are joining in the celebration with free drinks and other deals to commemorate the holiday.

The history behind National Coffee Day is a bit unclear, but National Today believes the annual observance is meant as a jolting reminder that summer is over and people are getting back to work and school — even though it's a full week after the first day of the season. Other countries celebrate International Coffee Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of deals, specials and freebies available at local shops and national chains this Thursday.

For National Coffee Day, book lovers can get a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from the in-store cafe, which sells Starbucks coffee. The popular brick-and-mortar bookseller is currently preparing to move its flagship Rittenhouse Square location to a smaller storefront in Center City.

As one of the most popular and recognizable coffee chains in the United States, Dunkin' typically goes all-out to celebrate National Coffee Day. This year, DD Perks members can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Wawa Rewards members can grab a free self-serve hot coffee in any size on Sept. 29, using a scannable coupon that's exclusively available on the Wawa Rewards app. The offer is only redeemable on Thursday, and can be applied to in-store or mobile purchases.

La Colombe has the perfect deal for those who prefer to make their coffee at home. The Philly-based coffee roaster is offering a buy-one, get-one 50% off deal on 12 oz. coffee beans in stores and online from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

The national bakery chain has three locations in the city — at The Shops at Liberty Place, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and 30th Street Station. This National Coffee Day, head over to any location and grab a small drip coffee for just $1.

Ardmore's full-service coffeehouse by day, cocktail bar by night is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 by handing out free coffee all day during shop hours, from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Each guest can walk out with one complimentary 12 oz. serving of medium roast drip coffee made with Char & Stave's Everyday Blend, roasted in-house using beans from Peru and Costa Rica. Cash tips for baristas are encouraged.

Courtesy of/Char & Stave Char & Stave is one of many coffee shops celebrating National Coffee Day on Thursday, Sept. 29 by handing out complimentary cups of their Everyday Blend from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Ardmore.

Many Hands Coffee Co., which sports an online store and truck outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is celebrating National Coffee Day with the release of its fair trade coffee box, which includes five small bags of single-origin coffee. The tasting box is only available online, but you can pick up a one pound bag at Weavers Way Co-op, Riverwards Produce, or at the truck outside of the Art Museum. The first 50 people to arrive at the Many Hands coffee truck on Sept. 29 will also receive a free cup of coffee.

This Old City tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop offers a small selection of espresso drinks served during shop hours. Grab single or double shots of espresso for $3, Americanos for $3, iced and hot lattes for $4, or cold brew for $3. For an additional $2, guests can add the Pathfinder Hemp and Root, a zero-proof elixir made to elevate the flavor. Guests can also try out specialty drinks made with the Pathfinder, including cold brew and an E&T, made with espresso, tonic water, and a lemon wheel.

Fans of this Philly staple can stop by locations at Reading Terminal Market or 221 Church St. in Old City on Thursday for free coffee with the purchase of a new travel mug. The cups, created by Circular & Co., are made from single-use paper cups and are 100% recyclable.

Old City's contemporary French bistro helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse offers a coffee-focused signature cocktail available on tap. "Three Times the Charm" is made with vodka, chocolate, Rival Bros. espresso and ginger. Grab it during happy hour on Thursday for just $11 between 5 and 7 p.m.

Though perhaps best known for its collection of meats and cheeses, Di Bruno Bros. is celebrating National Coffee Day at all of its locations with cafes on Sept. 29. These shops, which include Rittenhouse Square (1730 Chestnut St.), The Franklin (834 Chestnut St.), Comcast Center (1701 JFK Blvd.), and suburban locations in Wayne and Ardmore, will serve drip coffee – hot or iced – for just $1.