Go trick-or-treating and walk through an extinction graveyard at the Philadelphia Zoo this October

Kids of all ages are invited to dress in Halloween costumes and go on a trick or treat safari through the Philadelphia Zoo this October.

"Boo at the Zoo," the Zoo's annual Halloween extravaganza, will be open each Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from Oct. 15 through Oct. 30. Tickets are included in the price of admission, which is $24 for adults, or $19 for kids up to 12 years old.

Children and families are invited to explore the Zoo's 42-acre grounds in the midst of the autumn season, complete with fall foliage and decorations. Come dressed in your favorite costume — outfits with weapons are prohibited — and gather treats while wandering through the Zoo all day long.

"The fall season at the Zoo is beyond special," said Amy Shearer, chief marketing and experience officer at the Philadelphia Zoo. "The animals are on the go in the crisp autumn air, the leaves throughout our campus turn gold and scarlet, and all of the kids delight in all of the Boo at the Zoo Halloween fun. If you want to be surprised and delighted at an extraordinary place, Philadelphia Zoo is where to be this fall; it's where people come to make memories."

Enjoy three wild weekends ahead of Halloween with the entire family. Guests are invited to check out the Great Pumpkin Wall and take plenty of photos.

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Visitors to the Zoo this October are invited to wear their favorite costumes and bring a Halloween basket for trick-or-treating. Explore the 42-acre campus and enjoy photo opportunities, fall food and drinks, and plenty of educational experiences for kids and families.

The annual not-so-scary extinction graveyard will provide educational opportunities for children and families, showcasing and exhibiting animals the Zoo is trying to save from extinction.



Fall food and drink offerings include hot apple cider, and plenty of sweets and treats, including those for people with food allergies.



While you're enjoying all that fall has to offer at the Philadelphia Zoo, be sure to check out some of the campus' new exhibits and experiences.

The Zoo's new Giraffe Encounter allows guests to meet the giraffe herd — Bea, Stella, and Abby — and feed them twigs and branches for a small fee each day from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

New to the Zoo this year are Ankole cattle, also in African Plains. The Ugandan native cattle have horns that can grow to be up to 40 inches long and up to eight inches wide.

Visitors are also invited to Habitat Hollow, a new play experience at the Zoo that focuses on interactive, hands-on experiences to provide educational opportunities about animal habitats to children. Guests can climb spiderwebs, perch in a nest, and dig sand pits.

For more information or to purchase timed tickets, check out the Philadelphia Zoo's official website.

Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 15 through Oct. 30

9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. | Free with admission

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia PA 19104