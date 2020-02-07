Admission to the National Constitution Center is free on Presidents Day

The National Constitution Center will celebrate Presidents Day weekend with special programs and activities, including a trivia game where visitors can test their knowledge of America's presidents.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, the museum's hours will be extended to open at 9:30 a.m. instead of noon. Then on Monday, Feb. 17, admission will be free in honor of the holiday.



The regular price for general admission is $14.50 for adults, $13 for seniors and college students, and $11 for youth and veterans.

Admission during Presidents Day weekend includes access to the new permanent exhibit "Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality."

It's the first exhibit in America devoted to exploring how constitutional clashes over slavery set the stage of the Civil War and how the nation transformed the Constitution after war to better embrace the Declaration of Independence's promise of liberty and equality.

As for the special activities during the holiday weekend, in addition to trivia, guests can attend an interactive show about Article II of the Constitution, learn about four important women who confronted slavery, play a giant educational board game and do arts & crafts.

On Presidents Day, there will be a presidential costume contest for kids and a theatrical performance about the ratification of the 14th Amendment, as well.

Saturday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 17

$11-$14.50 for general admission (free on Presidents Day)

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.