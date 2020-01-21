2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be open for 10 days

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17.

This year, since the event falls over Presidents Day weekend, car enthusiasts and those shopping for a new ride will get an extra day to browse the show floor.

Approximately 250,000 people attend each year. An average of 90% of attendees who are in the market for a new vehicle report that their purchasing decision is influenced by the event, according to the Auto Show.

Dozens of global manufacturers will display their latest and greatest, letting attendees check out hundreds of options.

There will be exotic, classic and Hollywood vehicles to look at, too. Movie fans can check out the memorable cars featured in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," "Baby Driver" and "Dumb and Dumber."

Tickets for the Auto Show are $14 for people age 13 and older. Children ages 7 to 12 can attend for $7. The show hours are listed below.

• Saturday, Feb. 8 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 9 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 10 - Friday, Feb. 14 – Noon to 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 15 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 16 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 17 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

