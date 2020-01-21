More Events:

2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be open for 10 days

Check out the latest and greatest from dozens of car brands

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Auto Show
Details on the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Auto Show will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for 10 days this February. Attendees can check out hundreds of cars, from models they're thinking of buying to vehicles that are purely aspirational. Pictured above is the 2019 2.7L V6 Ford Mustang convertible with EcoBoost from last year's show.

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17.

This year, since the event falls over Presidents Day weekend, car enthusiasts and those shopping for a new ride will get an extra day to browse the show floor.

Approximately 250,000 people attend each year. An average of 90% of attendees who are in the market for a new vehicle report that their purchasing decision is influenced by the event, according to the Auto Show.

RELATED: Glassdoor releases list of best jobs in America for 2020 | Wonderspaces opening at Fashion District Philadelphia

Dozens of global manufacturers will display their latest and greatest, letting attendees check out hundreds of options.

There will be exotic, classic and Hollywood vehicles to look at, too. Movie fans can check out the memorable cars featured in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," "Baby Driver" and "Dumb and Dumber."

Tickets for the Auto Show are $14 for people age 13 and older. Children ages 7 to 12 can attend for $7. The show hours are listed below.

• Saturday, Feb. 8 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 9 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 10 - Friday, Feb. 14 – Noon to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 16 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 17 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17.
$7-$14 per person
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved