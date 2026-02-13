Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe named 2026 NBA Rising Stars MVP after scoring both game-winners for Team Vince

After a Sixers game earlier this season, rookie VJ Edgecombe and two of his teammates stood at their lockers and discussed possible contenders to play in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. They traded names of rookies and sophomores that have impressed them in the league, sorting them between American- and foreign-born players.

The pool for this year's event had not yet been selected, and rosters for the revamped four-team tournament had not yet been drafted. But it was already clear that Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was going to be spending this weekend in Los Angeles.

Edgecombe and his teammates discussed what the rosters might look like in a USA vs. World format (the league has ditched that format in favor of the four-team draft). Then, I chimed in. I told Edgecombe that his job, during a weekend that has become known for lackadaisical basketball, was to ensure that all of the Rising Stars played hard.

Instead of saying something to me, Edgecombe just shot me a look. It spoke volumes on its own. The expression on Edgecombe's face made it clear: he was going to bring all of the intensity he had. It was up to his fellow Rising Stars to match that energy.

Edgecombe followed through in every way, completely obliterating the competition in the first game with skill, putting his team over the top in the ensuing championship game with hustle plays, and capping off both of those contests with the winning shots. He did it all with Tyrese Maxey, his backcourt mate set to compete in the NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday and All-Star Game on Sunday, seated in the front row:

Team Vince first took on Team T-Mac in the semifinal, with Carter's cousin Tracy McGrady coaching Edgecombe's opposition. While Edgecombe and New Orleans Pelicans rookie center Derik Queen were the clear headliners of their team, Team T-Mac's roster was loaded. Edgecombe handled the defensive featured Rookie of the Year contender Kon Knueppel from the Charlotte Hornets, but was also going up against Miami Heat sophomore big Kel'El Ware, former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and Cleveland Cavaliers breakout wing Jaylon Tyson, among others.

Edgecombe scored his first points with a mid-range jumper coming off a screen out of a timeout, then exploded through a pair of defenders to draw a foul at the rim and knock down a pair of free throws. Edgecombe forced McGrady to call a timeout when he swished a corner three a minute or two later:

That was only the start for Edgecombe, who completely took over the game. He was the only player to stay on the court for all 12 minutes and 42 seconds of Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac, and he earned it by dominating down the stretch.

Edgecombe finished the game on a personal 10-2 run, knocking down back-to-back triples before going to work inside the arc, finishing an acrobatic layup to bring his team within a point of victory before putting the game away with a nasty step-back mid-range jumper: