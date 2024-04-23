More Sports:

April 23, 2024

Tyrese Maxey named 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player

Many predicted that Tyrese Maxey would capture this trophy in the preseason. He made good on those guesses, nabbing his first career full-season individual honor.

By Adam Aaronson
Maxey 4.23.24 Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

The highest-scoring game of Tyrese Maxey's 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award-winning season: a 52-point outing in a thrilling overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on April 7.

Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has officially been named the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2023-24 season, as as announced on TNT Tuesday night.

Maxey, who built a strong case to to win the award by taking on a significant increase in his scoring workload while also serving as a full-time point guard for the first time and expanding his abilities across the board, was one of the preseason favorites to win this honor and has been the heavy favorite for months.

From Monday's story on Maxey's Most Improved Player case...

"Maxey has had three summers in between NBA seasons to date, and has managed to put in the necessary work during each one to come as a considerably better player. His year-to-year trajectory over his four NBA campaigns is remarkable."

Many saw James Harden's infamous trade demand and ensuing departure to the Los Angeles Clippers as the perfect avenue for Maxey, who had thrived alongside Joel Embiid and Harden for two seasons, to step into a bigger role and cement himself as one of the game's rising stars.

The fan favorite Kentucky product did exactly that, earning the first All-Star nod of his career as he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and three made triples per game -- all four being career-highs by noteworthy margins.

Now, Maxey collects the first individual honor of his four-year NBA career -- and it was earned.

Adam Aaronson
