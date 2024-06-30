More Sports:

June 30, 2024

NBA free agency rumors: Sixers expected to meet with Klay Thompson

The four-time NBA champion is set to leave the Golden State Warriors in the coming days.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
76ers Joel Embiid Klay Thompson Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Could Klay Thompson find himself as a role player with the Sixers?

Klay Thompson -- one of the greatest three-point shooters in league history -- appears set to leave the Golden State Warriors in the near future, and the Sixers appear to be a possibility for the four-time NBA champion.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are among four teams who Thompson plans to meet with in the opening hours of free agency.

It is unclear how the Sixers would be able to make a competitive offer financially given that they are reportedly closing in on using the vast majority of their cap space to sign nine-time All-Star wing Paul George, but Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a reputation for performing elaborate salary cap gymnastics to put defy expectations as he puts teams together.

Sixers free agency primer: Literally everything you need to know

Thompson, who will turn 35 in February, had a tumultuous year with the Warriors that included a temporary demotion from Golden State's starting lineup to its bench and a brutal shooting performance in the team's Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. But Thompson remains one of the game's best long-range shooters despite the decline in athleticism that has limited other facets of his game.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers all remain in the running for Thompson's services -- and they all have easier paths to offering him the kind of money he appears to desire than the Sixers do.

