NBA free agency rumors: 'Growing optimism' Sixers will sign free agent Paul George

The Sixers may be closing in on securing the NBA offseason's biggest prize: according to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, the team has "growing optimism" that George will come to Philadelphia.

The Sixers have spent the last 12 months gearing up to sign a major free agent when they are allowed to negotiate with players starting on Sunday at 6:00 PM, and their hopes appear to be nearing reality.

NBA free agency: Is Paul George the Sixers' missing piece?



George is 34 years old with an extensive injury history, but has earned a reputation as one of the most well-rounded wings of the last decade thanks to his scoring prowess, proficiency as a three-point shooter and, at times, stellar defense.

The Sixers have long hoped to fit a star wing in between their current All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George appears to have been their top target all along, and now they are nearing the finish line as they try to land their third star.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice